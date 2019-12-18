An alleged Driving Under the Influence offender was released on bail following his arrest for plowing through a three-year-old boy and his parents.

(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) -- An alleged Driving Under the Influence offender was released on bail following his arrest for plowing through a three-year-old boy and his parents that resulted in a triple fatality in Long Beach, California.

The Long Beach community has shown an outpouring of support for the family of three that was struck on the sidewalk while walking on the night of Halloween during trick or treating.

Raihan Awaida, her husband Joseph and their son Omar who was three years old at the time were struck by a 2002 Toyota Sequoia. According to Long Beach police, the Toyota was southbound on Country Club Drive and exhibiting signs of erratic driving.

The family of three was rushed to the hospital however, Joseph Awaida died on Friday with his young son following the next morning. The mother, Raihan, was the last to succumb to her injuries on Sunday evening, according to police.

Carlo Navarro, the driver of the SUV was apprehended and detained on the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter. Navarro was later released on a $100,000 bail incurring the wrath of the family and the Long Beach community.

A family friend of the victims, Mohammed Qandeen shared his outrage with the perpetrator being out in the streets, walking free while they are left to bury the cleanest, most loving family he has ever met.

Lou Shapiro, a criminal defense attorney, and certified legal analyst answered the concerns of the community regarding the twenty-year old’s release on bail.

Shapiro shared his sentiments in the horrific tragedy and acknowledges the community’s concerns regarding the bail, however, he clarifies that the laws surrounding DUI in Orange County state that in any case, despite resulting in death and injury, when an offender is arrested the police are required to follow a bail schedule. In this case, the $100,000 bail schedule was met, therefore Navarro was released.

The attorney has since said that the bail has a potential to be increased at the time of arraignment should additional charges be filed.

Family, friends and the Long Beach community have come together to express support for the untimely demise that has befallen the family of three.

Faisal Dakhil the father of Raihan was comforted by his friends at the Islamic Society of Orange County following the burial of Omar and Joseph Monday.

Dakhil has expressed his sentiments stating that he felt overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support from strangers. He has also shared that he thought his family was taken for granted and that they were extremely kind, special and caring about those who needed care.

A public display of support and outcry at the site of the crash in Long Beach can be found in the form of a memorial that continues to grow by the day. The site is surrounded by candles, balloons, flowers, pictures of the victims and handwritten notes all in the hopes of the family finding peace and justice for the crime.

A memorial service in honor of Raihan who was a California State University Long Beach student and her family will be held at the Isabel Patterson Child Development Center in CSULB, 6 pm, the Tuesday following their burial.

The community has also organized another vigil scheduled at 6 pm, Thursday in Long Beach’s Los Cerritos Park to display their outrage, prayers and hope that justice will be served for the family.

It can also be reported that the community and the family of the victims were able to raise more than $380,000 by Tuesday morning to assist in the payment for the expenses during the funeral. This was achieved through GoFundMe and LaunchGood pages created by the community in the aftermath of the crash.

It is unclear whether the offender will face additional charges and prosecution for his crime but the family and the community continues to be hopeful in the face of this horrendous crime that was committed on the night of Halloween.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of family, friends, and strangers are expected to continue to come together in Long Beach to express their anger, cries of justice and mourn the toddler and his parents due to the recklessness of an alleged DUI driver.

It looks as though it is time for stricter laws regarding DUI offenses especially if it results in fatalities as horrendous and unfortunate as this one.