According to the German law, privately hired drivers must return back to their company's base after completing a trip, if they do not have another journey lined up. The base is the only place drivers can wait for a call. However, Uber drivers are using the app that allows them to respond faster to a call while parked anywhere in the city.



The law also says that privately hired jobs must be accepted by the business, rather than the individual driver. So, when somebody uses the Uber app in Germany, the company has to have a human dispatcher take the call and dispatch the driver.

Uber has automated the direct connection of clients and drivers through an app that finds a nearby driver who confirms the ride.

The problem is that in case of a dispute, a human dispatcher is responsible for providing a service but in case of an app it is difficult to determine who made the mistake.

Another problem is that Uber drivers are representing a real threat to official taxi drivers who see them as unbeatable competition.



Uber operates in seven cities in Germany, including Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich, and works exclusively with licensed car rental companies.



The business insider notes that the German court's decision is a new step backwards for Uber, as the company lost its license to operate in London in November.



Uber has the right to appeal the decision of the German court, which came into force immediately.



Uber spokesman said the company "will evaluate the judgment and determine further steps" to secure the provision of services in Germany, BBC reports.