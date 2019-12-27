Witnesses say the suspect after throwing money walked to a nearby Starbucks, sat in front of the cafeteria and waited for police officers to arrest him.

(Newswire.net -- December 27, 2019) -- A white-bearded man robbed a bank and then threw money in the air and wished the passers-by a merry Christmas, eyewitnesses say, BBC reports.

Police say an "elderly white man" robbed an academic bank in Colorado Springs on Monday, two days before Christmas.

"He robbed the bank, came out, threw the money all over the place," witness Dion Pascale told Colorado's 11 News. "He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, 'Merry Christmas!'"



Witnesses say the suspect then walked to a nearby Starbucks, sat in front of the cafeteria and waited for police officers to arrest him.



Sporting a holiday spirit, media reports that passers-by on the scene collected all the money from the street and took it back to the bank.



Colorado Springs police say the suspect is 65-year-old David Wayne Oliver. They believe he had no helpers.



Another case of money being thrown in a festive Christmas spirit was recorded in Los Angeles, Russia Today reports. A rapper made a cash run commotion in a poor part of LA known for its large community of homeless people.



On Christmas Eve, rapper Blueface decided to spend a share his fortune by throwing it to homeless people.



The 22-year-old hip-hop musician was filmed standing on top of a dark SUV, taking stacks of money out of a bag and tossing the bills in the air. Dozens of homeless people flocked to the vehicle, frantically trying to catch the flying cash and pick it up from the ground.



It could have slipped by as a good deed if it wasn't published on social media sparking comments that the rapper's move was nothing but a "cheap PR campaign", some say. It was not disclosed how "cheap" the stunt was because the amount of cash dispersed was not disclosed. On the other side, the rapper's video and discussion on his stunt attracted hundreds of thousands of followers.