(Newswire.net -- January 4, 2020) -- The Marvel cinematic universe is about to receive its first transgender superhero, "and very soon," according to Marvel Studios Director Kevin Feige at the New York Film Academy. "It's about the movie we're making right now," he said.

Asked by a fan if there were plans for more LGBT characters in Marvel films, and "especially transgender ones," Kevin replied, "Yes, absolutely. Yes," Russia Today quotes the Marvel's director.



This year's movie The Eternals will feature the first gay character in Marvel movies. It has been speculated earlier that a transgender character will also appear in the "fourth phase" of the Marvel cinematic universe - events after the Avengers infinity saga, but more LGBT characters will appear in movies to come.



Reportedly, Marvel is seeking to cast a transgender actor in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ which is set to be released next year.



Last July, media reported that Marvel is looking for a trans woman for their 2020 film. They say it could be for the superhero character Sera, a member of a group of male angels called Anchorites, who has assumed a female identity. Her character recently appeared for the first time in Marvel comics - and in stories about Thor.



Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the films about Thor, a character whose story arc ended when she took over the throne of New Asgard following the events of the last Avengers movie, said that her character is in fact bisexual. "As the new king, she will have to find herself a queen," Thompson explained of the plot of the new movie, Variety reports.



Before that movie, Eternals arrives in cinemas - the story of an ancient race with superpowers. The film stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington of Game of Thrones. Also, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Henry announced joining the Marvel Universe family.

Kevin Feige has confirmed that the first gay character in the Marvel cinematic universe will appear in that movie.



"He's married and has a family, but that's just part of what he is," Feige said last year.