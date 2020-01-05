After the emergence of mechanization and steam engine machines, Chemical industrialization and Electrical industrialization, the 4th industrial revolution is happening before our eyes.

The Fifth Generation Networks (5G) will bring the fourth industrial revolution and change the way things work in most human activities.

The technology itself enables data transfer speeds faster than one gigabyte per second and significantly reduces latency, which is response time on demand, and allows more users to connect to one base station than before.



These industries will be largely affected:



1. Manufacturing

Manufacturing production operations will become more flexible and efficient, while also improving safety and lowering maintenance costs. However, automation will induce more job transfer from humans to robots who will be able to communicate among themselves.



2. Automotive industry

Cars connected to the 5G network will be able to communicate with other cars and inform them of the direction and speed they are going, and will also be able to communicate with traffic lights and other road infrastructure, which will greatly improve road safety.



3. Medicine

In terms of medicine, 5G technology is most often mentioned in the context of virtual diagnostics, but speed and reliability will allow surgeons to perform remote operations using robotic hands, then virtual monitoring of patients, as this speed of the internet allows for instant responses. This will be particularly significant when it comes to emergencies in which time is crucial. The first remote surgical event was made in China where a surgeon operated on a patient 2000 miles away. Thanks to the 5G network and VR technology the brain surgeon from China saved the patient’s life.



4. Traffic

With the development of communication with other cars already mentioned, 5G technology will allow traffic lights to inform cars in how many seconds the light will change, so the driver will be able to react faster and better in traffic. Likewise, traffic lights will automatically adjust to the real time situation at intersections, which will significantly reduce traffic congestion.



5. Energy

The implementation of 5G networks will enable major changes in the energy sector, especially in terms of security and reliability. Robotic systems will replace people in potentially dangerous jobs and tasks, enable greater process automation, and a complete system should be more reliable and efficient than ever.



6. Agriculture

The introduction of 5G technology will allow full automation and coupling of work machines to such an extent that all tractors and similar machines will be able to operate without a driver. New technologies will enable smart plant cultivation and optimization of irrigation and fertilization, soil analysis and better results in agricultural production.



7. Media and entertainment

5G will bring about new opportunities in mobile media, mobile advertising, home broadband, and TV, as well as interactive technologies like VR and augmented reality (AR). On the other hand, wild car chase scenes in movies would be obsolete since no car would be able to speed away letting the driver to put the pedal to the metal.



8. Insurance

5G could help insurers make decisions more effectively and efficiently. In fact, decisions wouldn't be made by insurance analysts as software would analyze all required data instantly and make more accurate decisions than humans. Also, this would exclude empathy as a confounding variable and would eventually lead to massive layoffs of human personnel in insurance companies.



9. Military

5G technology and the 4th industrial revolution would also introduce major changes in military doctrine as armies of robots and drones would wage wars instead humans. Of course, creating robotic troops that have no conscience is the worst thing we could do, but it is an inevitability.



All in all, the 4th industrial revolution is going to happen whether we like it or not. It will result in putting more power into AI development than in human resources. Some say AI will take jobs from people, others say AI will create new jobs. Third say that humans and robots/AI will work alongside each other and that humans would have robotic upgrades so we can keep up with robots.



As always, we humans have a choice: Weather to abuse the technology to achieve supremacy over each other or to create a second renaissance and use it to fight poverty and explore the universe.