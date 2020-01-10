The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will leave a charity they have run together with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to set up their own charity project.

(Newswire.net -- January 10, 2020) -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced that they will no longer be "senior" members of the royal family and will live in both the U.K. and the U.S.

The couple intends to "establish a progressive new role within this institution," the New York Times reports.



They added that they intend to work towards becoming financially independent, which is an "extraordinary retreat" according to the NYT. The couple, however, just want to lead a 'normal' life away from the attention of the media.



Prince Harry and Meghan spoke publicly in October about the inconvenience that life under constant public attention carries with it.

In a statement, posted on their Instagram, they wrote that they made the decision "after months of thinking and talking with each other."

“The queen is devastated by the decision, although she had been aware of their struggle the last few months and has been concerned for their well-being and happiness," a royal source tells ET.



Earlier, the royal couple was criticized for using Sir Elton John's private jet to travel to the singer's residence in France.

Sir Elton John defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and stated that he had paid fuel for their journey to his home in France and that his intention is the safe journey of the Royal Family.



In an ITV documentary aired last year, Meghan acknowledged that her motherhood was becoming a "fight" because of the huge media interest. The Duchess took legal steps in October against the Daily Mail on Sunday, alleging unlawful publication of her private letters.



Prince Harry also commented on allegations of a rift between him and his brother William, Duke of Cambridge, saying they were going "different paths."



The couple says they intend to spend time between the United Kingdom and North America, probably in Vancouver, Canada, but continuing "to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and everyone under our auspices."



"This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son by appreciating the royal tradition in which he was born, but also to give our family the space to focus on the next chapter [in life], including launching a new charity project."