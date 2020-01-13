All of these laws go into effect this winter, and although some are causing controversy, authorities believe they will make New York a better place.

(Newswire.net -- January 13, 2020) -- New York State welcomed 2020 with new bans as Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed various initiatives from helping immigrants to protecting pets. The Voice of America brings a list of what is forbidden, but also what New Yorkers think about the changes.

New York has become the first state to immediately ban flavored e-cigarettes after nearly 400 cases of serious vaping-related lung disease have been reported in the U.S., VoA reports.

Plastic bags will be banned nationwide from March, being replaced by paper bags for 5 cents. People in general agree this is a progressive move as we all know the danger of plastic bags to the environment. However, many fear there will be no adequate substitute on the market.



Also on the list is introducing fees for driving through the clogged streets of Manhattan. Many cities across the world, especially in the EU have this law. Not only does it reduce emissions, it will also reduce the hustle and bustle of downtown New York, which is a driver's nightmare. The law will be introduced next year and drivers believe it will be impossible to comply. "NO! I'm moving to Jersey" an aggravated motorist told VoA.



It’s not just drivers who will feel the changes. Gourmets will say goodbye to goose pate. The New York City Council has condemned the cruel way in which birds are being force fed because of this delicacy. Although there have been protests from farmers and restaurants, as of 2022, New Yorkers will have to settle for another appetizer.



The fur ban has provoked violent reactions from both those who support it and those who do not. Still, many New Yorkers appreciate this ban as well as artificial furs producers.



Fur shops, however, are trying to show that they are for environmental protection but they argue that animal traps are internationally approved. "...a fur coat lasts 10, 15 years." explains Mark Oaten, president of the International Fur Federation.



Harlem residents are against the animal fur ban for other reasons: They wrote in a letter to the city council that fur was important to African-American culture. The fur industry has the lion's share of the state's economy - as much as 80 percent of fur in America is made in New York State.

More than 10,000 people work in this industry, including many family businesses that have been in this business for decades. But starting with this year, their story is coming to an end.



Further on, New York is the first federal state where cats are banned from surgically removing their nails. Also, in an effort to cover as many spheres as possible, New York decided to deal with xenophobia. The New York Human Rights Commission has banned discriminatory use of the word "illegal immigrant," with a $ 250,000 fine for offenders.



Another law has sparked controversy - a ban on any religious justifications for parents to avoid having their children vaccinated. Now all children and students must receive vaccines unless there is a medical reason against doing so.



All of these laws go into effect this winter, and although some are causing controversy, authorities believe they will make New York a better place.