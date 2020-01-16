Japanese billionaire wants to be the first "civilian" to visit the moon and he launched an ad to find the right woman to share the adventure.

The businessman, who is 44, plans to be the first "civilian" to visit Earth's natural satellite and he launched an ad calling for women to participate in a challenge on him finding the right partner to share the adventure.



The businessman, who is 44, plans to be the first "civilian" to visit Earth's natural satellite and he launched an ad calling for women to participate in a challenge on him finding the right partner to share the adventure.



Maezawa wrote in the ad that he wanted to share the experience with a "special" woman. The entrepreneur has invited women to apply for a "contest" through his site.



Maezava called for "single women aged 20 or over," which have a "bright personality and always positive attitude to apply to the challenge."



Also, criteria listed at his "Full Moon Lovers" project webpage state that applicants must be "interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it," and to "want to enjoy life to the fullest" and to "be someone who wishes for world peace," which pretty much narrows it down to a Miss Universe since he was recently dating 27-year-old actress Ayame Goriki.



Space X's moon trip mission is planned for 2023, and if Mr. Maezawa boards the rocket, this will be the first human trip to the moon since 1972.



"I'm sure I've been able to acquire my share of money, social status, and fame along the way. But now I'm restarting my life. I'm 44 now. As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there's one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman," he wrote at the application webpage.



Beside the applicant’s requirements, the site lists a three-month selection plan for the candidates. The deadline for applications is January 17 and a final decision will be made at the end of March.



An eccentric who gained fame by playing drums in a hardcore punk band, Maezava knows how to catch an attention.



Earlier this month, he promised to share one hundred million yen, which is about $ 925,000, with 100 randomly selected people sharing one of his tweets.



"To participate, all you have to do is follow me and retweet me," he said.



The wealth of the founder of the clothing retailer Zozo Inc is estimated to be worth nearly $ 2 billion. Maezava often spends money on works of art.



He became famous overseas last year when it was announced that he would be the first person to privately travel around the moon in the Space X's rocket, a company founded by another famous billionaire, Elon Mask.



Maezava said he plans to bring a group of artists with him on a space trip that cost a serious amount of money per ticket according to Musk.