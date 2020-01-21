You will feel better when you won't have to pay for Audi repairs, but keep in mind that factory warranties are not going to be enough.

Car warranties are more important than most people think at the time of buying their cars. It becomes crucial to learn about different types of car warranties, especially when you're going to be a proud owner of a luxurious Audi that can be quite expensive to maintain. You will feel better when you won't have to pay for Audi repairs, but keep in mind that factory warranties are not going to be enough.

Limitations of Factory Warranties

Many new car owners ask this: Are Audi warranties worth it ? It is hard to answer because it often depends on how you drive your car. If you're an aggressive driver and even like to use your Audi for racing, your standard Audi warranty is not going to prove useful.

Your factory Audi warranty will last for four years only, and there would be nothing to cover you after that. That is when extended warranties can make things easier. Moreover, extended warranties help considering the fact that your Audi is prone to experiencing several common issues. For instance:

Oil Leaks: Audi owners are likely to experience oil leaks from valve covers that may lead to a fire hazard as well. Interestingly, the problem may arise after 60,000 miles when your factory warranty won't cover it. Be prepared to spend thousands of dollars if you end up replacing the engine.

Faulty Turn Signals: It is common for Audi owners to deal with a malfunctioning hazard switch, which can affect turn signals. You're likely to experience it if you own the Audi A4 Quattro.

Exhaust Leaks: Because there is a flexible join in the exhaust of your Audi, you may notice wear and tear, which could lead to leaks. Be ready to spend thousands of dollars if you have to find a new catalytic converter to resolve the issue. Again, your standard warranty won't cover you for this.

Similarly, you may have to notice other issues related to bad pistons and engine failure that aren't covered under your standard warranty, and that's why extended warranties are quite useful and save you from the burden of dealing with expensive repair costs.

However, you will have to decide whether you want to go with Audi extended warranties or opt for third-party extended warranties. Most people use the internet to compare third-party options because they are much more affordable. If you're going this way, pick a warranty with affordable payment plans, money-back guarantee, claims paid to repair shop, and coverage all over the US.

The fact of the matter is that warranties offer many potential benefits and help reduce – and sometimes eliminate – repair costs to fix certain problems. Just bear in mind that standard warranties will have limitations, and to avoid them, you'd have to invest in an extended car warranty, which can offer greater peace of mind. Consider buying third-party extended warranties though because they can be a lot more affordable and effective too. Therefore, conduct your research before you make a decision!