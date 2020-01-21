This article discusses various types and designs of shower heads to help you find one that suits your needs

Love your shower, right? Then, go for a better option. Purchasing a cheaper shower drain is only going to pin you down. So, how do you go about choosing the best shower drain? Remember, there are different models on the market today. And this makes it hard to get a drain that suits your explicit needs. Plus, if you are new, it can be difficult. Luckily, this article is going to walk you through various types and designs.

Linear Drains

Linear drains usually come in a narrow design. But before installing the drain, plan your build-out so that you can tightly fix it to the wall. And if you haven’t chosen your tile yet, avoid installing the drain until you’ve done so.

At the moment, tile-top linear drains are the hottest trend. It’s always advisable to choose a linear drain featuring an opening that measures 2.48 square inches or more. Smaller openings might work, but they’ll interfere with the drain’s flow rates.

To maintain optimal flow rate levels, clean the drains regularly. The buildup of air around the drain’s waste pipe might end up choking the air needed to keep your shower drain flowing properly. Want linear drain solutions? Well, EasyMerchant is a good place to go.

Traditional Drains

Traditional drains are also referred to as point drains, standard drains, clamping ring drains, or standard drains.

Most plumbing and building codes need certain drain line sizes. When in doubt, it’s better to install a larger drain instead of a smaller one that’s barely able to support the shower’s flow rate. If your shower features two thermostatic control valves, consider utilizing a higher-flow-rate drain.

Modern

Modern drains offer fine adjustment options. So, be keen to ensure that your plumber sets them level. The best way to do it is to set the drain featuring a small level in position and then spin the trainer. Once this is done, the grill should automatically stay level in any position.

The additional weep holes found on the perimeter of these drains allow the shower to dry out quickly between uses. Before the shower mortar is installed, place pea gravel around the draining holes. This will prevent the mortar from getting blocked or plugging the holes.

Ready-Made Shower Base

Because of time or budget constraints, certain projects don’t afford the luxury of having a tailor-made shower pan. In this case, ready-made units can simplify the process. Plus, they can significantly reduce the time needed to prepare and tile your shower, making for quicker turnaround times.

If you’re fond of stronger cleaning agents, then a ready-made shower base might be an excellent choice for you since it won’t stain easily as tiles would.

Not all shower drains are created equal. Double-check with the manufacturer that it’s the right one before making any purchases. You also want to make sure that everything is done properly during installation.

Conclusion

The drain you purchase can break or make your shower. So, you should get it right with your choice. From linear drains and traditional point drains to modern as well as ready-made drains, these designs are going to breathe life into your shower. Just be sure to choose the best model!