(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) -- Chinese authorities say over 440 cases of a new mysterious virus, which first appeared in Wuhan and then spread to other provinces, have been reported so far.



Seventeen people have died so far after suffering from breathing problems, and nine people are in critical condition.

"The animal source seems the most likely primary source of this novel coronavirus outbreak with some limited human-to-human trnsmission occuring between close contact" the WHO tweeted.



Officials in China initially concluded that it was a type of coronavirus infection, similar to the deadly Sars virus. However, much regarding this particular type of virus is still under a veil of mystery, including the way it spreads.

On Tuesday afternoon, the US CDC announced that the coronavirus that's been spreading within China had made it to the United States, as a patient who traveled from China to Washington state was the first confirmed case, LA Times reports.

Based on the travel history and symptoms, the hospital staff suspected than confirmed that the new virus, called 2019-nCoV is responsible for patient's pneumonia-like symphtom.



In South Korea, the first case of the new virus was confirmed on Monday, and cases of infected have previously appeared in Thailand and Japan.



The emergence of a new virus has awakened ugly memories of the Sars virus, which killed 774 victims in the early 2000s, mostly in Asia.



Analysis of the virus' genetic code showed that the new virus was more similar to Sars than any other coronavirus.



Experts have said that the number of people infected could be much higher than the official numbers say, mentioning a figure of 1,700.



Authorities in Beijing have promised to pay special attention to the possible spread of infection this week because of the Chinese New Year when hundreds of millions of citizens will travel across the country.



Health officials in Beijing said two people traveling to Wuhan were being treated for a pneumonia linked to the virus. In Shenzhen, one 66-year-old man has exibited symptoms after traveling with his relative to Wuhan. An infected woman in South Korea was immediately transferred to isolation at a local hospital.



Travel to China and trade restrictions have not yet been recommended by the World Health Organization.



The Chinese National Health Commission said the virus could be controlled and prevented, but warned that careful monitoring of the situation is very important.



There have been no cases of the virus spreading from one person to another.