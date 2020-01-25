Guests include world leaders, UN and EU leaders and influential people from Coke, Goldman Sachs and IBM, Mark Zuckerberg and U2 singer and activist Bono Vox.

(Newswire.net -- January 25, 2020) -- Some of the world's most powerful politicians and businessmen gathered in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum this week. Guests included the US President Donald Trump, activist Greta Thunberg, and Iranian-American businessman Dara Khosrowshahi the CEO of Uber.

But what is this jet-set event for, and is it an elite-only event?

The World Economic Forum was first held in 1971. Held every year at the Davos Alpine Ski Resort, it brings together leaders from the business, political and academic worlds.

Many use the forum for meetings where they arrange jobs and investments.



Celebrities in this forum are trying to create a “world agenda.” So last year, Prince William gave a speech on mental health and David Attenborough alerted the public to the problems of environmental destruction.



Who is attends the Davos meeting?

Every year, about 3,000 people come to the forum. To get there, they must be invited - in which case it is a free stay - and they can be official members of the forum, which can cost up to $ 600.000.



Guests include world leaders, UN and EU leaders, as well as influential people from major companies such as Coke, Goldman Sachs and IBM. Also frequent guests are billionaire George Soros, Tony Blair, former British Prime Minister, Facebook CEO and U2 singer and activist Bono Vox.



The current British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, however, has banned ministers from appearing at the event.



Is Davos elitist?

By 2008 and the global economic crisis, coming to Davos was considered an obligation in the fight to improve the situation in the world. But critics have argued that it is in fact a gathering party of the world's elite responsible for the crisis.



Last year, Time magazine editor Anand Giridharadas described Davos as "a family gathering of people who have destroyed the modern world."



Even among the participants, not everyone has equal access to all panels and discussions. Badges in different colors indicate where attendees can go. Those with white hologram badges have access to all places. On the other hand, the hotel badge indicates that you cannot even enter the conference center.



There are also frequent accusations that men dominate the forum. Last year, 22 percent of participants were women, while that percentage was practically non existent17 years ago, the BBC reports.



Due to the location of Davos, guests often arrive by private helicopters, and many parties are organized, which further enhances the impression of luxury of the whole event.



The organizers, however, say their main goal is to bring together the most powerful and influential people for the common good in the world. But the reality contradicts the basic idea of the gathering and often has no result in improving our civilization.



One of the founders of the Occupy Wall Street movement, Micah White, told BBC that his decision to attend Davos, a conference for the 'global elite', is "probably a reputation suicide." Meaning, those who are really concerned on climate change danger has no place at the forum.



"Within the activist culture there's an assumption that nothing good can come from that space," White told the BBC.