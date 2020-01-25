The billionaire who is sponsoring the US Democrat party targets potential and actual dictators labeling presidents of the US, China and Russia as such.

(Newswire.net -- January 25, 2020) -- US billionaire George Soros has vehemently criticized US, Russian and Chinese leaders and pledged $ 1 billion to help create a new university network to help civil society in a world increasingly dominated by "potential and actual dictators."



“To demonstrate our commitment to OSUN, we are contributing $1 billion to it,” he said. “But we can’t build a global network on our own; we will need partner institutions and supporters from all around the world to join us in this enterprise,” Soros said.



On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Soros said he’s injecting $1 billion into a new university network that will be built around Bard College, north of New York City, Fox News reports.



Soros, aged 89, said his new project, called the Open Society University Network, will be an international teaching and research platform that will be able to unite existing universities around the world. He stated that he would seek to reach "places in need of high quality education and neglected populations" such as refugees, prisoners, Roma and other displaced peoples such as the most persecuted minority in the world the Rohingya population living in Myanmar



Soros regretted that the world's largest powers, the US, China and Russia, were "in the hands of potential or actual dictators, and the ranks of authoritarian rulers continue to grow."



He called the US President Donald Trump a “con man,” the “ultimate narcissist” and a “climate denier,” Fox News reports. He also attacked Trump's economic policies, assessing that the US president managed to overheat an already overburdened economy and added that an overheated economy cannot stay at boiling point for too long, which means that sooner or later it will inevitably burst.



Soros told reporters that Chinese President Xi Jinping was concentrating power in an attempt to create "a new type of authoritarian system."



He also estimated that "the biggest and most terrible fall" of civil society in the world is in India, where, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "creates a Hindu nationalist state".