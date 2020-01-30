Numerous fans, fellow basketball players and other public figures have expressed their condolences to the family and expressed their grief over the death of the basketball star.

(Newswire.net -- January 30, 2020) -- Just after attending a Mass at church, legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi tragically lost their lives along with seven other people in a helicopter crash, CBS News reports.

According to the findings so far, the nine passengers took off around 9.06 from John Wayne Airport.



According to US media, Kobe arrived at the airport from the local Catholic Church of the Gospel of Angels in Newport Beach. Bryant, along with his daughter Gigi, attended a mass that began at 7 AM.



Those who attended Mass that morning said Kobe was a cheerful man and a caring father, while believers emphasized his modesty despite his fame. Everyone agrees that Bryant did not stand out by any means, and he regularly went to church.



US investigators are trying to determine why Kobe Bryant's helicopter crashed on Sunday in California, but the pilot asked for clearance during bad weather for their flight due to a dense fog that morning – so human error and poor weather conditions could be the key. However, investigators will also examine potential mechanical failures that could have occurred.



Bryant was considered by many to be one of the greatest players in basketball history.



He was a five-time NBA champion with the only team he played for - the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Kobe retired in April 2016.



Numerous fans, fellow basketball players and other public figures have expressed their condolences to the family and showed how much they regret the death of the basketball star, and many makeshift memorials for the Lakers legend have popped up across Los Angeles.



The NBA canceled the match between the Lakers and the Clippers, which was scheduled for Tuesday.



On the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic paid tribute to the tragically deceased Kobe Bryant who was one of the tennis star's dearest friends.

On the eve of his duel with Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Djokovic came out in front of a pub in a tracksuit that featured the initials of one of the best basketball players of all time, numbers 8 and 24 and a heart.



More than a million people have signed a petition to use Kobe Bryant's photo as the new official NBA logo.