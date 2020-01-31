All neighboring countries has decided to close its land border with China to prevent the spread of the deadly corona virus.

(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) -- World Health Organization (WHO) experts have declared a global emergency due to the corona virus that’s infected more than 8,200 people across the world and that has killed 170 people so far.

As cases of infected by the virus spread through the world, more airlines are holding off from flights to China while Russia has closed its border to this neighboring country. Although the WHO didn't reccomend puting China into a carantine, all neighboring countries has decided to close its land border with China to prevent the spread of the deadly corona virus.



WHO President Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement after a meeting of the Emergency Committee, a group of independent experts and an organization held in Geneva, Switzerland.



Tedros said at a news conference in recent weeks that “We must act together now to limit the spread.”

“Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems and which are ill-prepared to deal with it,” Tedros said.



By definition, the WHO defines a global health emergency in cases of an “extraordinary event” that is “serious, unusual or unexpected.”



The declaration of an international emergency is a recommendation to all countries to prevent or limit the spread of disease across borders, while avoiding unnecessary blocking of trade and travel.



It is a recommendation to the world's health systems for interim measures, which include stronger monitoring and preparation of those measures to limit the spread of the virus.



At a meeting last week, the organization concluded that it was not yet time to declare a state of emergency. However, after an increase in the number of cases of human infections, WHO leaders held a reunion declaring a global emergency.



In Finland, the first case of a new type of corona virus (2019-nCoV) has been reported. In France, a fifth patient has been registered and in China, the virus has claimed 170 lives so far. Also, the Indian Ministry of Health has announced that they have registered the first case of corona virus.



After Mongolia, Russian Federation has decided to close its land border with China to prevent the spread of the deadly corona virus.