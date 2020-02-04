This is an important finding because it indicates that individuals do not experience negative sensations of near death," say the scientists.

(Newswire.net -- February 4, 2020) -- Scientists from the Canadian and Belgian universities conducted a study among people who experienced clinical death and came to an interesting conclusion.



Scientists who conducted the study dealt with people who had a near death experience and they concluded that at the moment of death participants experienced ‘Complete contentment and happiness’.



In their research, experts from the Western University of Canada and the University of Liege used artificial intelligence text analysis software to crosscheck notes of people who wrote about near death experiences, analyzing descriptions of the clinical deaths of 158 patients when they searched for keywords.



Positive words like "light" (67 percent) and "wells" (65 percent) were the most common, while the word "fear" was reported by 24 percent of respondents and "dead" by 18 percent.



“Text mining is completely unbiased. It is fully automatic and we, as researchers, don’t make any assumptions,” study author Andrea Soddu explained.



Canadian paramedic Adam Tapp, who was dead for over 11 minutes when he got electrocuted during a woodworking project, found these reports aligned with his own experience.



“It was just like waking from a nap in a place I have always been and there was no fear or anything just complete contentment and happiness,” Tapp told CTV News.



Dr. Sam Parney, director of palliative care at New York Medical School, says that clinical death is a relief for those patients who are in pain.



It's almost as if they welcome death, said Dr. Parney, adding that patients often tell him "they didn't want to come back, that they were comfortable." However, Dr. Parney stressed the experiences of near death were not proof of the afterlife, but a way to cope with the stressful situation.



The preliminary study "Characterization of near death experiences using text mining analyses" was published this week in the journal PLOS ONE.

Near-Death Experiences have been well documented since 1975.