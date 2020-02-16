If they choose you, prepare for two years of military survival training, learning about robotics, but also learning the Russian language.

The space agency launched an open job post regarding future missions, and interested parties who would like to go to the moon are asked to apply from March 2 to March 31, but it's not all that simple. Here's what it takes to get into space:



Nationality

NASA has selected more than 350 people for astronautical training since the 1960s, and currently holds only 48 of the best in retainer. However, since this is a US space agency, the first requirement is that you must be a US citizen. Admittedly, anyone with dual citizenship can apply.



If for some reason you are not a suitable candidate, do not despair. There are other ways to go into space. There have been 239 astronauts on the International Space Station so far - of which only 151 are US citizens.



Education

It is essential that you have an academic career. Applicants are expected to have a master's degree in natural sciences or mathematics, which includes engineering, biological sciences, physics and computer science.



Doctors can apply as well as those who have a pilot's license. However, education alone is not enough - it also takes two years of professional experience or a minimum of 1,000 flight hours as a master pilot in an aircraft.



After completing the online application, candidates who pass the next round must also pass a physical examination.



If they choose you, then two years of training and evaluation will follow. During this period, the candidates will undergo military survival training, learn about robotics, but also learn to speak Russian.



If you are selected but fail to qualify for the mission, you shouldn’t despair. Those who do not finish successfully will be elected to other positions within NASA, the agency points out.



If you don't have what it takes to be a professional astronaut, you still can go into space as a tourist, but it will cost you. If money is no problem for you, Virginia Galaxy will soon become the first private company to take tourists into space.