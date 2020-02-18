Not only does it warm you up, but here are five reasons why bone broth is so beneficial to your health.

(Newswire.net -- February 16, 2020) --

Bone broth is all about getting back to our roots, specifically the roots of our hunter gatherer ancestors who discovered bone broth in ancient times. Nowadays some cultures still utilize the entire animal, however; most people are only eating the meat and throwing everything else away. If only more people knew about the incredible amount of nutrients found in the animal bones and tendons that too often go to waste. Here are five reasons why bone broth is so beneficial.







1: Stomach & Digestive Health





There are many ways that bone broth can help with stomach and digestive health but the main proponent of this benefit is the natural gelatin that is plentiful in a good bone broth. Found in the gelatin is glutamic acid, which is a substance that helps to promote a healthier mucosal lining in the stomach, in turn helping with digestion. The gelatin also helps ramp up the production of gastric juices, along with the fact that it binds with water, will help food move through the digestive system. Also, glycine - an amino acid found in bone broth helps stimulate the process of creating stomach acids that assist the digestive system in breaking down food and can even prevent issues like heartburn and acid reflux.







2: Boosts Immune System





When you’re feeling ill there’s almost nothing better than the comfort and warmth that a bowl of chicken soup provides. The only problem with regular chicken soup and broth for that matter is that it is lacking vital nutrients your body needs to get better. Bone broth is packed with all kinds of vitamins, minerals and amino acids that will without a doubt boost your immune system and help fight off illness. A great thing about this is that if you’re not hungry or don’t want to eat you can drink the bone broth by itself! All you have to do is heat it up in your favorite mug, sip and enjoy. You can season the broth to your liking so it goes down easy and that way you can enjoy the taste and the benefits to your immune system.







3: Heart Health





Heart conditions and diseases are both currently health epidemics. More and more people these days are starting to shift focus to personal health and just as many products are surfacing to supply this demand. Bone broth is definitely one of those products, however; people all over the world have been using it since the beginning of recorded time for its amazing health benefits. Incorporating bone broth into your diet will provide a plethora of amino acids, vitamins, and minerals that have been proved to reduce the size of heart attacks and can potentially be a life saving benefit.







4: Muscles, Bones & Joints





Who would’ve thought that you can receive benefits for your muscles, bones, and joints by consuming a liquid derived from the bones and joints of another animal? Chances are it was innovative and intelligent people from a long time ago that never wasted a single part of the animals they hunted and ate. While they might not have known of these benefits directly it actually makes a lot of sense. Breaking down the bones of an animal into a liquid, consuming it and flooding your system with vital nutrients for a healthier body all the way down to your own bones; its genius.





5: Promotes Weight Loss





Bone broth is a great tool for weight loss in so many ways. Feeling hungry? Have a cup of bone broth to feel nourished and get some amazing vitamins and minerals at the same time. It also helps to boost your metabolism with the benefits of amino acids and gelatin aiding in the digestion of food. You can utilize bone broth in your cooking to add more health benefits and and an overall more nutritious meal. Starting the day with a cup of bone broth will give you clean energy and so many benefits for your body all day long.