Flowers have always been a popular gift, even in 2020. This year, there are going to be a few key trends that everyone should note.

(Newswire.net -- February 17, 2020) --

With the calendar turning the page to a new year, there are new trends in every industry. The flower industry is no different. It is important for everyone to work with companies who stay up to date on the latest trends, such as Regionsflorist. There are a few key trends emerging in the flower industry that everyone should keep in mind.

First, one of the most popular flower trends in 2020 is going to be the rise of soft neutrals. In the past, there was a push for colors that were seen as trendy, flashy, and vibrant. Now, there is going to be a push to adopt more soft neutrals. In general, flower bouquets are moving to a softer approach. There is a growing movement in the world of sustainability. Therefore, flower shops are starting to adopt more natural hues as well. This trend is going to be reflected in the growth of soft neutrals in 2020.

On the other hand, the retro movement is starting to come back once again. Expect to see more bouquets that take on a psychedelic trend. In addition to breathtaking neutrals, the colorful prints of the 1970s are returning. This is true in the world of interior design and fashion. This is starting to spread to the flowers as well. This about bold and lively flowers that do not apologize for their beautiful appearance. This is a great way to cheer up days that might otherwise be a little bit dull.

There is going to be a trend toward functional flowers this year. Many online florists are starting to use flower bouquets as a way to ease the winter blues. There are numerous flowers and plants that have health benefits. Therefore, there has been a push for flowers that are known for their health benefits as well. These can come in handy when it comes to purifying the air, easing stress, and improving someone’s overall health.

Finally, there is going to be a growing popularity in the world of minimalism as well. 2020 is going to be a time of simplicity. There is going to be an increase in the number of stripped-back bouquets that take a minimalist approach. People are looking to simplify their lives, remove stress, and relax. This is going to be reflected in flower bouquets from Regiobloemist as well.

These are only a few of the top flower trends that people are going to see in 2020. Flowers are still a popular way to let someone know they are loved. Take advantage of these top flower trends in 2020.