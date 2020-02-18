Magnetic Eyeliner and lashes have become part of our daily routines. Follow this beginner’s guide to Magnetic Eyeliner and you will soon be an expert

Social Media has really sparked an interest and created a whole new way of applying our makeup and looking like the celebrities that we see on tv.





Fresh Clean Skin





Every good makeup tutorial starts with the advice of clean and healthy skin. This one is no different. Having fresh skin allows the makeup in clouding our magnetic eyeliner, the ability to stick better to our skin giving a better bond between our magnetic eyelashes and our eyeliner. The oils in our skin can interfere with the coherence of our makeup. Clean skin allows a soft powder like finish.





Needed Tools





Like a good garage setup, our makeup bags have to contain some key elements and tools to have that finished look. Magnetic eyeliner can be treated like most other water resistant eyeliners. You will need an oil free eye makeup remover or an oil free micellar water whatever one you like better. Tweezers are also a great tool when handling the eyelashes. Just remember not to use them when applying them to your eye. Don’t throw out the case! Storing your magnetic eyelashes can keep debris and bacteria from landing on it and giving your eye an infection.





Flaunt Your Makeup





If you are using magnetic eyelashes, you are trying to draw attention to your beautiful eyes, so why not accentuate it with eyeshadows. Grouping contouring colors that blend well and help create that bright look you are trying to achieve that will pave the way for your long luxurious eyelash extensions is always a plus.





Applying the Magnetic Eyeliner





People can get intimidated by this application with the question what is magnetic eyeliner? The reality is there are no differences in the application other than this eyeliner has a magnetic ability to attract your amazing extension lashes. Starting from the inside corner of your eye and slowly achieving a line as close to your lashes as possible, will enable a good solid bond to your eyelash extensions and make it look as natural as possible. If your line is too high your extensions will not blend with your natural ones creating havoc on the look you are going for. That steady magnetic eyeliner line will bond to the extensions and you will be dancing the night away, not worrying about your lashes falling off.





How to Place the Lashes on Like an Expert





Once your eyeliner is on, you must wait a solid 3-5 minutes to make sure the eyeliner is dry. Using your ring finger gently touch the eyeliner to ensure it is dry. With so many great choices, the hard part about this entire process is choosing which one you want to wear. Next take your lashes out of the storage case. If you give them a gentle bend, it will help create a little shape that will contour to your eye better. Place the lashes from the inside corner and then allow the lashes to do their thing! It’s that easy!





Removal





Don’t be scared. This process is even easier than applying the magnetic lashes. Gently pull the lashes off from the outside of the eye inward. It is a painless process. Place them in the storage container to prep them for a light cleaning so they are ready for the next wear. Gently apply the oil free makeup remover or the oil free micellar water with a Q-tip to the lashes including the magnetic area to get any of the residue from your makeup off the lashes. You can also use the remover to gently apply it to the eyeliner and eye makeup. This process is fast and painless. You can go from beauty queen to bedtime in a snap.