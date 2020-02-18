(Newswire.net -- February 17, 2020) --

Some would argue the most special dress a girl will wear is the dress she wears on her wedding day – her wedding dress. For the more traditional bride, the dress envisioned may be a floor length ball gown wrapped in white silk and tulle. To the bride that dances to the beat of her own drum, the dress she imagines herself wearing on her wedding day may be a formal white pantsuit or a fun jumpsuit. But for most brides the only dress-related decision made is that the dress will be white. That may make wedding dress shopping seem stressful given the infinite options of dress silhouettes and designers. However, we are here to make wedding dress shopping as seamless as can be by sharing the three best secrets to wedding dress shopping!

Know your budget! Wedding dresses are available at all price points so if you begin your shopping without a particular price in mind then the options are truly limitless, and you could very likely buy a dress that you cannot afford! The conversation about how much you want to spend on your wedding dress should happen when you and your fiancé are discussing the wedding budget. This is because the wedding dress is a high-ticket item and you will need to budget for the dress accordingly. In the U.S. the average price for a wedding dress is $250 to $2000; however, the price of dresses will fall below and much higher than that range. Once you know the amount you are willing to spend on your wedding dress then you can target the designers that sell dresses that fall within your budget.

Be open minded! There are so many options to attaining a wedding dress for your special day that are not purchasing a brand-new dress! Did you know that there are multiple services that allow you to rent your wedding dress? The beauty of this secret is that you are only wearing this dress for one day so no one will even know that you are renting your wedding dress (if it even matters to you). Another option to attain a wedding dress is by buying a gently used wedding dress. Again, brides typically only wear a wedding dress for one day so if you are able to save hundreds of dollars by buying a gently used second-hand wedding dress that you look absolutely amazing in then this is a great option!