With a little practice and patience, you can master all these methods and use them interchangeably.

(Newswire.net -- February 18, 2020) --

Cooking a baked sweet potato isn’t rocket science, but it definitely is an art. Cook the sweet potato too long, and it comes out mushy and overly sweet. Cook it too little, and the flesh of the sweet potato is tough with an unpleasant earthy flavor. The keys to cooking the perfect baked sweet potato are preparation, time, and temperature. With the proper adjustments to each of these, you can cook a baked sweet potato in several different ways and still produce a delicious tuber everyone will love. With a little practice and patience, you can master all these methods and use them interchangeably depending on the time you have to prepare your potato and how you prefer it to taste.





Low and slow. Probably the most traditional method for preparing a baked sweet potato is to cook the potato “low and slow.” This means the sweet potato is cooked on a low oven temperature for a long period of time, until it is done. A sweet potato is done when a knife or fork inserted through the skin easily pierces the flesh of the potato with little or no resistance. This method is best if you have plenty of time to prepare and serve the baked sweet potato, as the cooking time may take over an hour. In addition, you’ll want to remember to reserve time for the baked sweet potato to cool before serving.





How to cook a baked sweet potato low and slow: First, wash the sweet potato. Place the washed sweet potato on an ungreased baking sheet. Use an oven temperature no higher than 350 degrees and cook the potato for at least sixty minutes.





High and fast. While cooking a baked sweet potato low and slow allows the natural sugars in the potato to sweeten perfectly, we don’t always have over an hour to prepare them. Thankfully, cooking a baked sweet potato on a high temperature for a shorter period of time is an option that still yields a perfectly delicious potato. This method requires a bit more observation so that the potato does not end up bursting or burning.





How to cook a baked sweet potato high and fast: First wash the sweet potato. Place the washed sweet potato on an ungreased baking sheet. Set your oven temperature between 400-425 degrees and cook for at least thirty minutes.





Wrapped in foil. Wrapping your potato in aluminum foil can deliver a baked sweet potato with skin that easily slides off. This can be especially helpful if you plan to mash the baked sweet potato once it has been cooked or if you have picky eaters who demand the skin be removed before serving. Wrapping a baked sweet potato in aluminum foil creates a steam-cooking effect, which is why the normally crispy skin of the sweet potato turns out moist and easily manipulated off the potato.





How to prepare a baked sweet potato in aluminum foil: First wash the sweet potato. Next, using a fork, poke several holes in the skin of the sweet potato on each side. Then wrap the sweet potato in aluminum foil and place it on an ungreased baking sheet. Cook the sweet potato at 425 degrees for thirty minutes. Rotate the potato and cook an additional fifteen minutes.





A baked sweet potato is always a great option for even the most finicky of eaters. Both kids and adults love the sweet taste and appealing texture of a baked sweet potato. Thankfully, it’s easy to prepare this fan favorite anytime with the simple recipes above. Whether you’re crunched for time or have some to spare, you can make a baked sweet potato that everyone will love.