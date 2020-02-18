Keeping a workout journal is a habit that will take time to adopt, however it has many short and long term benefits.

A workout journal is a journal to log your exercise. You can log information such as the workout you completed, your body measurements, your weight, and calories burned. You can also use your workout journal to track your food information such as food consumed, and calories consumed. Workout journals are also a great place to keep your fitness goals. Keeping a workout journal is a habit that will take time to adopt, however it has many benefits both short term and long term. Companies like BodyFx encourage their customers to keep a workout journal to make the most of their workouts. You should consider a workout journal if you are interested in record keeping and/or optimizing your workouts.

Accountability

Whether you are just starting your workout journey or have been working out a long time it can be difficult to stay on track. Life seems to always get in the way of your exercise routine. Prioritizing your workouts can sometimes be difficult, but a workout journal can make it easier to keep on top of them. A workout journal keeps you accountable by having to write down what you do each day. Once you get in the habit of filling out your journal you may feel guilty for skipping a day you have scheduled. The simple act of logging your workouts keeps you accountable for what you say you will do. When you look back in the journal and see an empty day from when you skipped it will make you less likely to do it again. Overall, workout journals help to keep you accountable for your workouts.

Reference Sheet

Workout after workout it can be difficult to remember what you did. It is similar to when you get into a rut of eating the same thing and cannot remember all of the delicious meals you use to make or eat. By writing down the workouts you do each time you will be able to refer to them when you need ideas for workouts to complete. You can even make it a digital journal and have fun with it. You can take videos or photos to refer back to how you did the exercises. That can be especially helpful when the exercises have strange names that can be difficult to remember the moves. You can even write how many repetitions you did so you do not have to take the time out of your day to create a new workout plan.

Track Progress

To know if you are making progress you will need to track it. By tracking your progress each day, you will know if you are meeting the goals you set for yourself. You can also pull other data like the rate of fat loss or weight loss. You will also be able to accurately increase your workout’s difficulty level based on how you are improving. It is also nice to be able to actually see the changes that are occurring instead of just guessing by how you are feeling. When you can see concrete changes in numbers you will feel more encouraged knowing that you are actually doing something.

To Reminisce

After you have exceeded your goals it is nice to look back on all that you have accomplished. You can see how far you have come and how much progress you have made. You will be able to reminisce on the memories you have made along your fitness journey. You can look back on really hard workouts and know that you were able to do it and come out on the other side. It is very rewarding to look back at all of your hard work and be able to refer to it if you ever lose your determination.