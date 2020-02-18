Why settle for anything mediocre when you can have the best? This now applies to toilet paper as well.

The best of the best - That’s what you want right? Why settle for anything mediocre when you can have the best? This now applies to toilet paper, but we aren’t talking about your standard run of the mill rolls here. We’re talking about bamboo toilet paper, the newest and best thing your bathroom has seen since the electric toothbrush. We’re going to tell you all about it. Here’s everything that makes bamboo toilet paper so amazing.





Eco Friendly





Perhaps the most amazing thing about bamboo toilet paper is the fact that it is eco friendly and has much less impact on the environment than standard toilet paper. Overall, bamboo is a much better resource than wood for a few reasons.





Sustainability: Bamboo is a miraculous plant that grows extremely fast (up to three feet in 24 hours) and never has to be replanted. It is mainly harvested once a year to allow for maximum growth and yield. More Oxygen: One acre of bamboo forest creates approximately 35% more oxygen than one acre of most other tree forests, keeping the air around cleaner. Reduce Deforestation: Everyday approximately 30,000 trees are cut down for the sole purpose of raw materials for toilet paper. If everyone switched to bamboo toilet paper it would save around 10 million trees each year. 100% Bamboo: Unlike standard toilet paper, there is no need for any other materials other than bamboo. 100% bamboo toilet paper is also fully biodegradable and septic safe so you can be sure that you’re reducing your eco footprint and keep your pipes running smooth.





Convenience





You can get bamboo toilet paper delivered right to your door! You might never have to put TP on your shopping list or struggle to fit that bargain bundle in your car and cabinets ever again. You can try out a box and once you fall in love, you can set up shipments according to how many people are in your home. Each roll is individually wrapped, no more big bundle packs that don’t fit anywhere, you can easily store them in your cabinets and each one is clean, fresh and ready to roll.





Soft and Strong





When you buy toilet paper at the store, usually you have to choose between soft and strong. With bamboo toilet paper you get both! It is both softer and stronger than any other toilet paper you can get at the store. The fibers in bamboo are naturally softer than the fibers of wood and other recycled materials used to make standard toilet paper. They’re way stronger too, bamboo fibers even have a higher tensile strength than some steel alloys which is another reason why it is such a good resource and could easily replace trees for the production of so many things including all paper products.





Zero Trees





Standard toilet paper uses way too much wood in their production process and purchasing toilet paper made out of recycled materials can be a gamble. Real bamboo toilet paper is made out of nothing but 100% bamboo fibers. This makes the product much higher quality and really promotes the eco friendly movement that most companies making bamboo toilet paper are promoting, practicing, and pushing forward.





Perhaps the greatest thing about bamboo toilet paper is its overall potential. This genius idea could spark a movement to start making everything out of bamboo and that could change the future. Right now is a crucial time to start making changes in the impact we have on our environment. Bamboo toilet paper is one way you can reduce your eco footprint and have a superior product delivered right to your door. It’s a win win.













