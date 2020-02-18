There are a few features to look for that will be pretty consistent no matter what your reasons for wanting to row at home.

You may have read one of the myriad of articles touting the awesome cardio and full-body workout you get from a rowing machine. Or maybe you’re tired of waiting in line to use the rowing machine at your gym and want to have a dedicated machine for home use. Whatever your reason, you’ve made the decision to invest in a rowing machine – but you aren’t quite sure what to look for.

Rowing machines vary in price from a few hundred dollars for a basic, no-frills model to a couple of thousand for a top of the line model. The type of machine that’s right for you will depend in part on your goals and your fitness level, but there are a few features to look for that will be pretty consistent no matter what your reasons for wanting to row at home.

Comfort

As is the case with most fitness equipment, if it’s not comfortable, you’re not going to use it. Imagine you’ve just purchased a new pair of sneakers. You’re motivated to get out for a run. You lace up your shoes, slap your earbuds in, and hit the pavement only to find that 5 minutes into your run your new, ill-fitting shoes are giving you blisters. How likely are you to keep training, with an uncomfortable piece of equipment? Test your rowing machine prior to purchasing to make sure it’s something you’re going to want to sit in for 30 minutes or more at a time. A good seat should have sufficient padding, some contour, and fit ergonomically to your body.

Noise Level

Unless you live alone, chances are there will be others in your home when you use your rowing machine. And while it’s great if your roommate, spouse, or family can support you and hold you accountable to your fitness goals, they don’t need to hear every workout! Rowing machines will vary in their noise level, depending on the quality of the machine and the type of resistance (magnetic resistance machines will be quieter overall than air or water resistance machines). Chances are you’ll be using your rowing machine early and the morning or in the evening, so a quiet machine is even more important when

Quality

Like many things in life, you get what you pay for. While there are rowing machines on the market available for a few hundred dollars, you have to ask yourself how they are able to be priced so competitively. The answer is most likely found in the quality of the machine. When you invest in a piece of fitness equipment, you’re investing in your health. The last thing you want is a shoddy machine, because it’s going to give you shoddy results. At Hydrow, we believe that there is no better investment than an investment into your health and fitness, and we pride ourselves on the quality of our machines.

Appearance

We know it seems a little silly to pay attention to the look of a machine rather than what it can do for you, but when considering a rowing machine for home use, you of course need to take into consideration the size of your home, and the location of your machine. Do you have a dedicated home gym where your rowing machine will take center stage? Or do you need your machine to blend into the rest of your home? Unless you have a room specifically devoted to your fitness equipment, chances are you’ll want to look for a rowing machine that is sleek and aesthetically pleasing enough to be displayed in your home.