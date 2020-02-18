There is a lot of "fake news" and misinformation about whether to take vitamins in the morning or at night

(Newswire.net -- February 18, 2020) --

There’s a lot of information out there on what is the best time to take vitamins – how can you tell what’s right and what isn’t? The good news is that we are here to help! Starting to take vitamins can be a little bit confusing and even overwhelming at times. It can require a lot of research and learning but we can help make this a lot easier on you by telling you everything you need to know to find the best vitamins for you and figure out what is the best time to take vitamins depending on your schedule as well.





Who Needs to Take Vitamins

Let’s start off with the basics – many people incorrectly assume that if they are young and healthy then they don’t need to take any vitamin supplements. And it’s true – it is possible to get all the vitamins and minerals that you need through your diet and everyday life. However, even though it is possible it doesn’t mean that it’s easy. A lot of people struggle to get enough vitamins through their diets alone, and that’s why adding a supplement can be a huge help. at the same time, while taking vitamins can definitely benefit everyone, there are certain groups of people who might really want to consider adding vitamin supplements to their daily routine:

Children who are picky eaters

Pregnant women who need extra nutrients and support for the baby

Older people whose bones are becoming weaker and brains need more support

People with autoimmune diseases who need to boost their immunity to prevent them from getting sick





What Are the Benefits of Taking Vitamins

While the exact benefits of taking vitamins will vary depending on the types of vitamins that you take, here are some general benefits to expect from taking vitamins:

Taking vitamins can help boost your immune system and protect you from getting sick. Although it’s still a good idea to practice other sanitary precautions during flu season to avoid getting sick, taking Vitamins C, E, and B6 can strengthen your immune system.

Taking vitamins like calcium and Vitamin D can help protect and strengthen your teeth and bones. This is especially important for older people who may experience weaker bones as they get older.

Taking vitamins can help you feel more energized and get the most out of the sleep that you do get. Specifically B vitamins can boost your energy and is more sustainable than drinking tons of coffee.





What Are the Best Vitamins to Take

Some of the best vitamins to take have already been mentioned but here is a comprehensive list of all of the vitamins that you might want to include depending on your needs and diet:

Vitamin D

Magnesium

Calcium

Zinc

Iron

Folic acid

Vitamin B12

Depending on what vitamins you need and what vitamins you are lacking you have two options: individual vitamins and multivitamins. A multivitamin might be a better option if you want to get several different vitamins and minerals in the correct amounts from the same source.





What Is the Best Time to Take Vitamins

Speaking of multivitamins, when it comes to what is the best time to take your vitamins there isn’t one clear answer. The good news is with multivitamins you don’t have to worry about the substances interacting with each other – so you can really take it at any time! One piece of advice is to take it when you have a relatively empty stomach so that your body can actually absorb the vitamins on their own instead of in combination with food. So whether that’s before breakfast in the morning or before you go to bed at night, find something that works for you and stick with it to form a solid habit.