Throwing a pool party will not just be fun for you and your guests, but it can help you get that tan you need for the big day!

(Newswire.net -- February 18, 2020) --

Getting married leaves you with a long list of things to do and plan. This can be the most exciting time in your life and there is a long list of events that lead up to your big day. After you pick out the perfect dress, choose a venue, go to cake tastings, and throw a bridal shower, it will be time to plan your last big event before your wedding day. What event is this? Yep, you guessed it, your bachelorette party!





There are many ways to celebrate with your girls, but one of the most enjoyable times you can have is partying poolside with all of your favorite people. Throwing a pool party will not just be fun for you and your guests, but it can help you get that tan you need for the big day! So, if you are looking to throw the biggest and best party of the year, a pool party is definitely the way to go!





How can you make your bachelorette pool party, one to add to the books? After you make a list that includes your invites, food and drink menu, and create a music list that will entertain your girls all day, you will want to add some pool supplies. When we say pool supplies, we mean some fun pool floats! I'm talking, extra large floats that will make your bachelorette party one to remember! So just why do you need to add these bachelorette floats to the list? Because they have so many uses that will have your girls raving about your party for months!





Not Just a Way to Relax





Sure, giant pool floats can help you bask in the sun while feeling weightless in the pool, but they can do way more! Whether you just want to lounge out in the sun or have some fun, having bachelorette pool floats at your party will definitely spice things up. Here is a list of uses that you may not have thought of!

Use the float as a cooler

Use a float as a DJ table

Make your float a game table

Use them as cup holders

Make it a floating snack device

Take some great photos

Relax in a giant float with your entire bridal party!

Use them to play pong





Can you think of anything else you could use bachelorette floats for? No more getting out of the pool and changing the song, getting sunscreen, or jumping out to grab another round. You can stay cool in the pool with your giant party floats!





Snap a Few Great Pics





Since this will be your one and only bachelorette party (as a bride), you are going to want to make the best out of your day. Most importantly, you are going to want to take some great snapshots of your amazing bachelorette party! We all love to take pics, so we can look back on all the good times shared with the people we love.





Also, you can make all your social media friends jealous by showing off your new pool floats! Picture this. You drifting on a giant rainbow, carefree, soaking in the sun, with a cocktail in hand (or in your floats cup holder). This could be your next profile picture! Not to mention, talk about a fun photoshoot with your girls! Your pool floats can be anything from giant flamingos, hearts, lips, and unicorns. Whatever floats your boat!





Are you ready to plan your big day? Well, the event before your big day! You can make your bachelorette pool party more enjoyable and memorable by adding bachelorette floats to your list! I mean, what’s not to love about a giant pool float?