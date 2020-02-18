Your sales team needs proper support infrastructure to allow them to focus and achieve all of your goals.

Believe it or not, the key to a successful sales organization is effective sales operations. Sales operations help to support, enable, and drive the sales team to sell more and sell more quickly! At first glance, it might not seem necessary but sales operations help provide the sales team with the tools that they need to keep growing the company. Sales operations can also help to move some of non-sales-related responsibilities away from the sales team, like administrative tasks, so that they can focus 100% on their sales. Here are five secrets to successful sales operations:





Look at the Big Picture

The first secret to successful sales operations is that you need to look at the big picture. One of the biggest responsibilities of a sales operations team is to create both long-term and short-term strategies and goals for the department. Not only do you need goals and strategies, but you also need a detailed plan on how you are going to actually reach these goals. In addition, this area is something that needs to be consistently revisited and revised as time goes on in order to adjust to new developments and overall growth. Some specific things to prioritize in this area are:

Define sales hierarchy

Develop sales compensation structure

Define territories

Distribute accounts





Fine Tune Processes

While sales might seem simple to an outsider, as I’m sure you know, it can actually be a rather complicated process with several different steps involved. However, this can actually slow down your sales team and create confusion. So another secret to successful sales operations is to fine tune all of your processes and break them down into short, easy to understand steps that need to be taken along with any relevant data like probabilities and forecasting. Communication is especially important in this process to make sure that everyone understands and is on the same page.





Embrace the Data

A lot of people are intimidated by data – and rightfully so, but analyzing and understanding your sales data is extremely important for a successful sales operations strategy. The good news is that you don’t have to handle the data on your own, there are so many different technologies and programs out there that can gather, process, and give you a snapshot of the information that you actually need to know.





Automate & Expedite

Speaking of technology, another secret to successful sales operations is to automate and expedite your current processes. This especially can come into play when it comes to approval. No one likes to wait around for a sale to be finalized because you need approval. So it might be a good idea to set up a system where certain discounts are automatically approved and those who need manual approval are expedited to the correct party so that there is a quick turnaround.





Train & Educate

In an ideal world, you would already have the perfect sales team who didn’t need any further training or education in order to do their jobs well. In reality, this is pretty much impossible if only for the fact that things in this arena are constantly changing and it can be hard to find the time to keep up on your own. And while it might seem counterintuitive to take people away from actually making sales in order to pursue training or education, you need to think of this as a long-term investment into the future. These initiatives do take time but they also improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of a worker that can then increase their sales and definitely make the investment worth it!