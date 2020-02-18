We’ve picked out 3 benefits to owning a bean bag bed that have made them our favorite piece of modern furniture:

Bean bag chairs are a great addition to any game room, living room, or playroom. Young kids love jumping into them and getting cozy during a movie. Teens think they’re great for gaming. Adults look forward to curling up in them with a good book. They’re really great for the whole family.

Sometimes our homes can get crowded and we might end up with more overnight guests than we had anticipated. While regular bean bags are great, wouldn’t it be so much better if they also folded out into a bed?

A bean bag bed has so many more benefits and the same amount of comfort as a normal bean bag chair. We’ve picked out 3 benefits to owning a bean bag bed that have made them our favorite piece of modern furniture:

Sizes to fit the whole family

The little ones will be cozy in the smallest option of bean bag bed, while grandpa would likely want to sink into the largest option. Take into account how much room you have and how big of a mattress you would like your bean bag bed to unfold into.

The Youth

The smallest option available is perfect for the youngest members of your family. With a footprint of just 32”x32”, this will easily fit into a free corner when not in use. It folds out into a twin-sized mattress, which is great when the kids have a friend spend the night.

The Full

Great for young adults, this size will naturally fold out into a full-sized mattress. It’s perfect for teens, or smaller children to grow into. No one’s ever sat in a bean bag and complained that it’s too big!

The Queen

This medium-sized bean bag bed will comfortably seat anyone and only takes up a 4’ diameter. When you have guests, just unzip the cover and you’ll have a cushy queen-sized mattress.

The King

When it’s folded up, this can easily fit two kids on it. One adult will be really comfortable here. If you need a bigger bed for a large kids’ sleepover party, this king-sized mattress will surely accommodate!

King Sofa

Last, but certainly not least, the King Sofa is a massive bean bag couch that folds out in two king-sized mattresses! It’s really big when folded up; it can easily replace a couch or love seat and fits at least two adults very comfortably.

Colors and fabrics to match all styles

Not sure if you’re digging the old-school neon colors and jacket-like fabric? Don’t worry; we’ve come a long way in terms of quality and options.

The colors range from your standard furniture colors of browns, beiges, and blacks to various pastels and patterns. You’re bound to find a style you like and that matches your current décor!

In terms of fabrics, these bean bag beds are going to see a lot of use, so they need to hold up. There are a variety of quality options, including:

Faux leather

Corduroy

Polyester

Faux fur

Velour

Chenille

Affordable and durable

Standalone chairs, convertible sofas, and blow-up mattresses are alternative options. However, they all have their downsides when compared to bean bag beds. Lounge chairs are great and comfortable, but they can be really expensive. You’d easily be able to buy three bean bags for the price of one!

Convertible sofas are also pretty pricey. They also take up much more space and can’t be moved around as easily. If you need to bring a bean bag down from the kid’s room to watch a movie in the living room, no problem!

Blow-up mattresses are a great, inexpensive option to have in a pinch for surprise guests. However, they are notorious for not being particularly durable. We’ve all woken up on a deflated mattress, nearly touching the ground. And don’t get us started on this problem with cats in the house!