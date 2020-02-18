No one wants an overcluttered phone but a streaming app is something that will keep you entertained and informed.

Streaming applications allow people to stream live videos of themselves. They could be sharing a story, playing music, sharing information, or just talking about their life. These videos are entertaining, educational, and awe inspiring. The simple act of browsing the streaming app can bring you so much happiness and joy. It may seem strange or intrusive to watch people you do not know on a streaming app. But, streaming applications serve many purposes and can have many benefits for you as a viewer. If you have been on the fence as to if you should download a streaming app, this should hopefully clear up what a streaming app could do for you.

Be Entertained

One of the main roles of a streaming app is to be entertained. It can be very entertaining and therapeutic to watch the videos on the app. Some of the videos are music performances that can be watched for hours. One of the great things about streaming apps is that there are so many streamers that there is something for everyone. There are also some live streams that are comedy sets. There are sets that are based on different topics. Some people even find it entertaining to follow people’s average day. You get to see all of the funny moments in their life and even get to know how others live every day. With the whole internet at your fingers something will always be there to entertain you.

Learn

Learning does not always have to be a structured lesson in the classroom. You can learn information and skills informally. Think about all of the times your friends or family have shown you how to do something. Whether it was cooking or how to do your hair or makeup. Live streaming offers you the ability to be taught by people around the world either skills that you were specifically searching for, or something that you simply stumble across and piques your interest. Many live streamers are focused on educating their audience on various topics. And, because they are streaming live, they are there to answer any additional questions you may have. Watching a live stream video offers you so many learning opportunities without the stress of your friends or family pressuring you or having to take a test afterwards. You can simply enjoy the process of bettering yourself by learning something new.

Discover

You never know what you do not know. With so many different live streamers you are bound to discover something you never even knew about. With any online social media or video streaming platform it is common to hear about falling down the rabbit hole. You start by watching something totally normal that you were looking for and all of a sudden it has been 2 hours and you are now watching some random sub-culture video. It is times like those that you discover things that you did not anticipate. Live streaming applications expose you to new topics, lifestyles, and people that you otherwise would not have known about or understood. You will begin to empathize with others and be able to spread your knowledge and respect to those around you.

Make Connections

What live streaming applications do best is to connect you with people from around the world. You get to know the people in the videos and care about their life and journey. You can also make connections with other viewers in the comment sections. You can discuss various topics, ask questions, and even share your own experiences. Live streaming apps are so much more than what meets the eye, and once you download one and begin to participate you will understand what all of the hype is about.