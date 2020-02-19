It is important for everyone to design their marketing campaigns around some of the top SEO trends in 2020. What are a few top examples?

(Newswire.net -- February 19, 2020) --

Without a doubt, technology has changed the way marketing is performed. This has been true over the past ten years and it is going to be true in 2020 and beyond. With this in mind, one of the cornerstones is going to be search engine optimization, which is often shortened to SEO. For those who don't know, this is the process of designing a marketing campaign around making sure a company ranks as highly on search results as possible. When it comes to SEO trends in 2020, there are a few key trends that have been identified by a top SEO company.

First, one of the biggest trends is going to continue to involve social media. There are a few reasons why social media is such a powerful tool when it comes to search engine optimization. First, social media platforms are used to increase visibility. There are hundreds of millions of people who use social media on a daily basis. This means that there is a chance to reach countless new customers. In addition, social media platforms can provide a healthy source of backlinks, which is an important part of every SEO campaign. Finally, social media also allows people to post pictures and videos, which are critical for SEO campaigns. Photos and videos that are current can provide a major boost to the rankings.

Next, there are going to be a few major shifts in the area of website design when it comes to SEO. Those who have worked with SEO in the past know that website design is one of the critical components of SEO. In the future, there is going to be a push toward shorter videos. Shorter videos are important for driving traffic and holding the attention of the audience. With the rise of platforms such as TikTok, the attention spans of viewers are only getting shorter. This is driving videos shorter as well.

Finally, one of the biggest trends in SEO will be the continued growth of local SEO. This is a subset of SEO that focuses on trying to drive rankings for local companies and businesses. This is particularly important for brick and mortar stores. With local SEO campaigns, businesses can land in the coveted top 3 of Google where they will get an extra spot at the top of the page. This is one of the major goals of every SEO campaign.

These are only a few of the many ways that SEO is changing in 2020. Those who are looking to get the most out of their marketing campaign should keep these tips in mind.