The pic’s original director Joe Johnston will be back as well, with Josh Gad starring as the son, also a scientist, who accidentally shrinks his kids.

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) -- Hollywood actor Rick Moranis returns to the big screen after a long hiatus to star in "Shrunk," the sequel of the 80's blockbuster comedy "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids."

Moranis is known for his roles in the cult films of the 1980s and 1990s - Ghostbusters, The Flintsones, The Little Shop of Horrors, and Parenting. However, he retired from acting back in 1997.



Six years before Moranis retired, his wife passed away and his life was forever changed. Five years ago, Moranis refused to take part in the new version of the Ghostbusters, whose lineup consisted of only women. He didn't like the script and refused to participate.



Here are some movie stars that quit acting and then made a return:



Joe Pesci announced back in 1999 that he would retire from acting and for the most part he kept his word, with the occasional cameo or voice acting role. Pesci's great comeback was when Martin Scorsese called him to join the cast of The Irishman. Pesci reportedly rejected the role 40 times, but eventually agreed. The role won an Oscar nomination.



Cameron Diaz has not appeared on film since 2014 and the movie Annie, and she has no projects she is currently working on. In March 2018, she confirmed to have retired from acting. "The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public," she told the Independent. "I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize," she added.



Renée Zellweger did not appear anywhere between 2010 and 2016 when she returned for Bridget Jones's Baby. Then she agreed to play Judy Garland in the Judy movie, the role that brought her the best actress Academy Award.



In 2017, Daniel Day Lewis announced that he will retire from acting after the Phantom Thread movie had ended filming. That decision was not shaken by the fact that he was then nominated for an Oscar. The Variety broke the story saying that “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”