The hero father taught his daughter to laugh when she hears a bomb detonation in the destroyed Syrian town Idlib.

Syrian father Abdullah al-Mohammed sits with his three-year-old daughter Salwa at their home in Sarmada, a town in Syria's last rebel pocket in the Idlib province, February 19, 2020.AFP

(Newswire.net -- February 22, 2020) -- A video of a father in Syria teaching his daughter to laugh at bombs pretending to play a game becomes viral around the world.

A three-year-old girl - Salwa laughs in the video every time a bomb explodes, thinking it's a "laughing under the bomb" game, Sky News writes.



Her father, Syrian video journalist Abdallah al-Muhammad told her the sounds came from fireworks or a toy rifle.



"She's a kid who doesn't understand what war is," he told Sky News. "I decided to teach Salvo this game to preserve her spirit, so that she would not have trauma due to war and fear," he added.



The video was shot in Sarmada, a small town near the Syrian border with Turkey, where this Syrian family sought refuge from fierce clashes in Idlib.

Similar act were seen in the movie Life Is Beautiful (Italian: La vita è bella). It was written and directed by Roberto Begnini who also stars in the film. The movie portrays a man and a son in horror of a Nazi concentration camp during WWII. The father persuades the son that they are playing a funny game.

Each of the tasks will earn them points and whoever gets to one thousand points first will win a tank. He tells him that if he cries, complains that he wants his mother, or says that he is hungry, he will lose points, while quiet boys who hide from the camp guards earn extra points.



Thank to the wit of his father, the boy survives the holocaust.



The movie was a huge success, earning over $230 million worldwide. "Life is Beautiful" became one of the highest-grossing non-English language movies of all time.

Syrian troops have been advancing on the last rebel-held bastions in Idlib and Aleppo provinces since December in what could be the one of the final chapters of the nine-year-old civil war.