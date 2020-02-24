Each actor is expected to receive $2.5 million dollars to participate in the episode, and $3 million for the special.

(Newswire.net -- February 24, 2020) -- Fans of the Friends series will be glad to hear that their favorite characters are reuniting in a special episode, 15 years after the series finale.



The episode will air on HBO's Max streaming service, which will itself begin operating in May. No timeframe has been announced yet for the Friends reunion airdate.



Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will again play the famous roles of the six Friends.



Matthew Perry posted a photo of the cast from the 1990's on Instagram with the caption: “It's happening”. The rest of the cast then started sharing the same post. The reunion rumors were fueled when Aniston posted a photo of the reunion team in October.



The Friends series aired from 1994 to 2004. The last episode was watched by 52.5 million people in America - it was the most watched episode on television in the 2000s.



The series has received a new generation of fans who streamed it over Netflix in recent years - in 2018 it was the second most popular series on the streaming service.



HBO Max bought the rights to the series for $425 million.



“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire ‘Friends’ library,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TBS and TNT, in a statement, Variety reports.



According to Variety, each actor is expected to receive $2.5 million dollars to participate in the episode, and $3 million for the special. Episodes will be available when HBO Max, a new streaming service, begins operations.



Fans of the series responded enthusiastically to this news.