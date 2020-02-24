With 2020 comes not only a new year but a new decade. This means there are new trends in the world of diamonds.

With the calendar turning to not only a new year but also a new decade, there are a few major trends that are taking place in the jewelry industry. This includes the world of diamonds, which are still the centerpiece of engagement rings. There are a few notable trends in this space that everyone should note.

One of the biggest trends is the growth of minimalism. Minimalism is seen everywhere throughout the economy ranging from furniture to home decor and even jewelry. In the world of diamonds, minimalism means having a clean cut. The ring itself is going to have only a minimal amount of ornamentation. The lines are going to be clean. The focus is going to be on the jewel and its natural beauty instead of the fancy ornamentation and added detail that goes around the diamond. Expect minimalism to be popular in 2020 and beyond.

There has also been a push in the world of sustainability. One of the major developments has been the growth of lab-grown diamonds. These are still natural diamonds; however, they are lab-created and man-made. It is important to note that these are still Earth diamonds. Lab diamonds are not synthetic. When it comes to finding diamonds out in the open, this can be a brutal industry that can damage the environment as well as harm people. With the increased focus on sustainability, many people are looking for alternatives. This is one of the biggest reasons why diamonds that are grown in labs are becoming more popular.

Finally, expect people to look for diamonds that have been customized to fit their individual preferences. Everyone is looking for a diamond that is unique. Therefore, many people are electing to go with a customized piece of jewelry instead of buying one that is pre-made. This is another one of the major benefits of going with a diamond that has been made in a lab. In this manner, someone can tailor the diamond to meet their own individual needs. With the growth in the demand for customized jewelry, particularly engagement rings, expect this trend to continue.

These are only a few of the many trends that are going to dominate the diamond and jewelry industry in 2020 and beyond. These trends are going to have a major impact on the direction of the industry as a whole. It will be exciting to see what sort of changes are ahead. As the expectations of the consumer continue to grow, the jewelry industry will have to grow as well.