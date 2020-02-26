With so many on offer for this year, how do you choose which one(s) are going to be worth attending

Dance parties, EDMs, raves, whatever you call them, the year 2020 promises to bring you some of the best events ever! With so many on offer, how do you choose which one(s) to attend?





Here’s a brief break down by continent of our favorite 6.

USA

Coachella, California

If you only attend one EDM this year, it has to be Coachella. Probably the most famous, not to mention the most profitable event on the calendar, this dance party institution is the one everybody is talking about. Held over two weekends in April, the venue is 330 acres of desert in Indio, California.





The artists who perform here are number 1 in the world, and nobody ever feels like they didn’t get their money’s worth. If you want to spot celebs dancing their hearts out, Coachella is where you’ll find them.





Ultra Music Festival, Florida

Entering its 20th-year Ultra will finally return to its original home of Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. This festival is known for its incredible line-ups and stage productions that defy belief. DJ legends like David Guetta are known to frequent Ultra regularly.





Something extra special about Ultra is that each year they partner with a non-profit organization, which means some of your dollars go to good causes like sustainability projects, nature preservation, and waste reduction. Dance the night away and feel good at the same time.

Europe

Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Amsterdam Dance Event runs for 5 days and takes over the entire city. You can find stages and shows in one of 140 spaces. This is extreme partying that doesn’t stop. This once-in-a-lifetime experience combines music, film, art, and photography with pop-up events appearing randomly citywide.

Barcelona, Spain

For an EDM that’s different from your usual outdoor camping festival, you must check out Sonar. This event is unique in that it’s city-based, but also has two different titles, Sonar By Day and Sonar By Night. The daytime component is a giant trade show, hosting up to two million visitors.





By night the theme shifts into a giant dance party, featuring world-renowned DJs and performers, entertaining you well into the early hours.





Others

Salmo, Canada

Set on a 500-acre ranch in British Columbia, Shambhala is renowned for being the biggest electronic music festival on the planet. Their numerous stage set-ups are considered the best of any music event.





Shambhala is all about making new friends and encourages attendees to get in touch via the Facebook page and coordinate “mini pre-planned events” of their own. The organizer’s goal is to make you ten times happier than you were when you walked in the door.

Sydney, Australia

Harbourlife has been a permanent fixture on the Aussie calendar since 2003. This event features top international DJs and with a location overlooking the famous harbor with its bridge and opera house; for the view alone, this is one not to miss.

Rave Tips

Now that you’ve chosen the raves to attend; spend a few minutes thinking about practicalities. The number one rule is to stay hydrated. There’ll be loads of sweaty bodies around you, you may be dancing for hours, and you may even be out in the sun. Drink often and try to drink water between every alcoholic drink.





Also, make sure that you dress the part. Look sharp, but keep in mind you will be in these clothes for many hours, so dress for comfort as well as style. The gang at iheartraves.com believe ravers are a massive community and should always dress to express themselves.

Choose One or All of Them

There you have it. Our top 6 picks of the EDMs to attend in 2020. If you don’t want to leave the US, you have Coachella and Ultra. Venture into Europe, and you can experience The Amsterdam Dance Event or Sonar. Stay a little closer to home and see why Shambhala is the best electronic music event, or head down-under to see the genuinely unique Harbourlife. Have fun wherever you venture!