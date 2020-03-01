Recently, there has been a major push to legalize CBD across the country. Why is this movement happening? What does this mean for the future?

Those who have paid attention to the news recently have likely seen that there has been a major push to legalize cannabis across the country. Many states already have legalized cannabis and CBD for medical reasons. A few states have even legalized it for recreational purposes. It is important for everyone to understand why this movement has taken place and what the consequences might be for the future.

A few years ago, the attitude surrounding marijuana started to change. People started to claim that cannabis was actually no more dangerous than alcohol. Some researchers even claimed that it was less addictive. As a result, more research was done into cannabis and CBD. The result is that the stigma surrounding this substance has largely been removed. Now, there is a push to not only decriminalize the substance but even legalize it outright. There are a few reasons why.

First, much of the research done on this product has revealed that there are key health benefits that accompany its use. For example, many people have used CBD to help them control various forms of chronic pain. There are significant advantages when it comes to CBD for chronic pain, including that it is less addictive and less dangerous than opioids or narcotic medications. There is even a CBD product on the market called Epidiolex. This is the first medication that is based on CBD to be licensed for use by the FDA. This medication is used to treat seizures. Finally, there is even research looking at CBD oil cancer treatment options. It will be interesting to see if this research produces anything in the future.

Furthermore, state governments are interested in legalizing CBD for tax reasons. Governments are always looking for ways to increase revenue. Given the popularity of CBD, they see an opportunity to legalize it and then apply a sales tax to it. This might help governments avoid levying taxes in other ways, such as increasing the state income tax. For revenue purposes, many states are looking at not only decriminalizing but also legalizing marijuana and CBD as a whole.

These are only a few of the most important points that people need to know about the recent push to legalize CBD across the country. The national attitude toward this substance is shifting and it will be interesting to see what happens next. Without a doubt, CBD has the potential to change how people treat a number of chronic health conditions including depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and even cancer.