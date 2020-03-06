Celebrities Maya Angelou, Tom Hanks, Michelle Obama and Penelope Cruz all have global success but also a feeling that they are overrated and not worthy of the fame.

First described in the 1970s, imposter syndrome (Fraud syndrome) is estimated to affect 70 percent of people at some point in their lives.



Dr Sandy Mann, a psychology lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire in the UK, defines three main elements of imposter syndrome:

1. The belief that other people have exaggerated opinions about your abilities or skills.

2. Having a strong fear of being exposed as a cheater.

3. Constantly attributing one’s own success, which you acknowledge, to other factors beyond your abilities or talent.

The confusing feelings of self-doubt are not only characteristic for normal people - they also affect the rich and famous.



It is a well-known story that Albert Einstein told a friend that he was not comfortable with all the praise he had received for the revolution he had introduced to understanding physics.



"I feel compelled to think of myself as an unintentional fraudster,” Einstein said.



It turned out that many celebrities suffer from imposter syndrome. Tom Hanks, a two-time Academy Award winner and star of more than 70 films, revealed in 2016 that he had struggled with self-doubt throughout his career. Also, a former US First Lady Michelle Obama said that she was also under the influence of the imposter syndrome that it affected her self-experience and her confidence.



A little self doubt is good for personal development, but imposter syndrome can quickly turn into self sabotage, Dr Mann said. She has met clients with imposter syndrome who want to give up high-profile jobs because they are too afraid to be exposed as frauds.



People who suffer from imposter syndrome may also be hesitant to advance their careers because they think they are already working at a job above their abilities.



Expert on the subject, Dr. Valerie Young, has categorized it into subgroups:



Five ways to overcome imposter syndrome:



If you think you suffer from imposter syndrome, you can take the following steps according the Dr Mann:



1. Accept that you are not alone. Talk to friends and family and you may realize how many people are going through the same thing.

2. Make a list of your achievements and qualities. Dr. Mann says it helps to attribute percentages to the various reasons you think contributed to your success.

3. Seek feedback. It is often easier to believe in yourself if you look through the eyes of someone else.

4. Try not to compare yourself or your relationships with others. A much more useful benchmark for success is to compare where you are now with yourself from last year.

5. Accept ‘failure’. It is difficult for intruders to accept anything less than perfection from themselves.