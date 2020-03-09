Last year was a challenge for the diamond market. The forecast in 2020 looks significantly brighter. What are some of the high points to know?

Diamond rings are almost as old as time itself. They have been a stalwart of the jewelry industry for centuries. Last year was a challenging year for the diamond market. There was a drop-off in demand for diamond products which led to a surplus of inventory. This led to a drop in the average price of a diamond, leading to falling sales and reduced profits. Fortunately, the market is showing signs of recovery in 2020.

The fourth quarter of 2019 saw a rise in the overall sales of diamonds and diamond rings when compared to the rest of 2019. As a result, the price of diamond products started to return back to baseline. While the market still has a long way to go to return to the record prices and sales that were seen in 2017, the end of 2019 provided a reason for optimism as the market continues to recover.

One of the reasons for optimism has been the growth of new ways to develop diamonds. Traditionally, diamonds have been mined just like any other jewel. Now, there is a new technology that might be able to produce beautiful diamonds in a lab. There has been a rising acceptance of diamonds that have been grown in labs, particularly in developing nations. This has led to optimism that they might become popular in the developed world as well. If diamonds can be readily produced in labs, this can significantly reduce the overhead costs associated with producing diamonds and diamond rings. This is another way for jewelry companies to boost their profits.

Finally, there was also a concern that the current generation was putting off marriage until the later years. While it used to be common for people to get married in their early 20s, now people are waiting until their late 20s to get married, on average. This means that there was a gap in the sales of diamond engagement rings. Now that people are starting to get married once again, most people expect diamond sales to rise once again.

Even though 2019 was disappointing for those who work in the diamond industry, there are reasons for optimism in 2020 and beyond. Already, the market was starting to rebound at the end of 2019. The start of 2020 already looks positive as well. If the trend continues, the diamond industry should get back on track. Expect to see 2020 diamond sales continue to grow in comparison to last year. There are a few popular trends in diamond rings that should bring in added revenue.