Even though most 17-year-olds are focused on prom and college applications, others, like Mann Kong, are stating businesses.

Countless high school students are stressed to the limit every day with their studies, extracurriculars, prom, and college applications. Being a teenager today is much different than it was in the past; however, Mann Kong has broken the mold completely. He has become one of the top young entrepreneurs in the world; however, he is not immune to the stresses and challenges of high school. At one point, he was unsure of his future. Academics were not his strong suit and he wondered where life was going to take him. Then, he decided to put his knowledge base to use elsewhere.

Like many teenagers, he is tech-savvy and decided to capitalize on his knowledge. He started by getting involved in the business of dropshipping, which helps connect eCommerce businesses with their customers. He started his businesses by using a platform called Shopify. This is a popular eCommerce platform that is used to drive traffic to the respective websites. There, products would be sold; however, Mann Kong would never have to touch the products themselves. The supplier fulfills the orders and gets the product to the customer. Without the need for a tremendous amount of storage space, the business scales easily. Mann Kong figured out a way to scale his business model to the point where he now owns more than 20 eCommerce stores.

Other business owners started to notice that he was achieving a tremendous amount of success. They reached out and asked him if he would be able to help them succeed in their own businesses as well. He knew that marketing was one of the keys to his success. Therefore, he decided to launch a social media marketing agency called Viper Digital. He was able to use his expertise in digital marketing to leverage his social media advertising strategy (including Instagram) for the benefit of other businesses. He was able to increase the number of leads and sales which led to a boost in revenue.

As his success continued to rise, he wanted to show others how to follow in his footsteps. This led to him starting his own online education business called Dropshipping University. This is an online course where people can learn from videos that Mann Kong made himself. He covers topics from start to finish allowing anyone to get into dropshipping if they so desire. He wants to show the world that success is possible as long as people are willing to put in the effort. Mann Kong is an inspiration to people all over the world. Without a doubt, he is serving as an example to young entrepreneurs everywhere.