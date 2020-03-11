In this article, we've got you covered. We'll mention ten situations where you need to seek advice from an attorney.

In life, unexpected events occur and can shake up our whole world. In many cases, these involve complicated legal matters. While a traffic ticket and other minor situations are easily managed alone, in others, it's necessary to call a lawyer.

It's a good idea for every individual to be well informed on the myriad of matters dealing with the law where you need to hire representation. In this article, we've got you covered. We'll mention ten situations where you need to seek advice from an attorney.

You're Being Sued

If you're being sued for damages that will result in the loss of a significant amount of money or property, you need a lawyer. Chances are, the other side has good representation, and if you want more favorable terms in settlement, you'll be happy to have an experienced negotiator on your team.

Wrongful Termination

If you were fired for a reason that you believe is wrong, you should hire a lawyer to represent you in court. In wrongful termination cases, there are both state and federal laws at play that are difficult for the average person to understand. Luckily, a specialized attorney can help you in court.

If you work for a significant company, you need to be prepared that the other side will have expensive, excellent corporate legal representation, so make sure you hire a qualified attorney that you trust.

A DUI

There’s nothing minor about driving under the influence. A DUI is a serious charge with consequences including loss of license, jail time, hefty fines, or a combination of the three. If you want to have your charges reduced, you'll need to get a lawyer. If you go to court without one, then be prepared to accept the maximum penalty.

Drug Charges

Since drug charges are criminal, you'll be entitled by right to a public defender. The reality is, these lawyers are overworked and usually recommend a plea bargain. Hiring a private lawyer will help you fare better. If you can't afford one, try to find a friend or family member who can help you from money for a lawyer.

Criminal Charges

The same goes for any criminal charge. If you’re facing jail time, it's terrifying, and you might not even be aware of all of your rights as an accused person. A lawyer will protect those rights and defend you to the best of their ability - whether or not you're guilty.

A Nasty Divorce

If you and your soon-to-be ex-spouse are mutually agreeing on all of the terms of your separation, you probably don't need a lawyer. However, it's not always rainbows and butterflies in a divorce. In the case where you are dealing with the split of property, investments, savings, debt, or custody, you'll need legal representation.

The finalized terms of a divorce or binding, so you'll want to make sure you hire a good lawyer upfront. According to RDK Legal, many offices offer free compensation, so you can get to know the attorney before you hire them to deal with this sensitive family matter.

Wills and Trusts

Death is devastating for families. One of the worst things that happen is that grief is interrupted by a nasty fight over inheritance. Save your family from drama and disputes and set up your will or trust with a reputable lawyer in advance.

No one likes to think about dying. However, it's responsible to establish a will as soon as you have a child. The terms should be periodically changed and updated with significant life events.

Your Workman's Comp Is Denied

The institutions that issue workmen's compensation or disability often deny the claim for the first time around. While it's bad practice, it happens because they know that several people will accept it and give up. It's best not to be one of those people. Hire a trusted attorney upfront.

Starting A Business

Whether you're starting a business alone, with a partner, or with a group of founders, you need to hire a lawyer. Trying to navigate all of the legal requirements alone is overwhelming and can result in some severe errors down the road that can land you in trouble.

Make sure you start up on the right foot, find a lawyer who specializes in business law.

You Were Involved In a Car Accident (With Injury)

If you were injured in a car accident that wasn't your fault, the other parties' insurance company would try to settle with you as soon as possible. Make sure that you don't talk to any representative without first consulting a personal injury attorney.

A good lawyer will help you get the compensation that you deserve.

The Verdict

While they don't always have the best reputations, attorneys are incredibly helpful when it comes to dealing with life's many curveballs. There are many situations where you'll be over the moon to have the right lawyer on your side.