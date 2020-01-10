Before rushing to the mechanic, try these simple steps and ensure that the problem is something that you can’t actually fix.

(Newswire.net -- January 10, 2020) --

A broken AC is one of a car owner’s worst nightmare, especially in the summer. The car runs, so you can’t say you won’t drive. But then, the lack of cool air makes the whole car uncomfortable. While most A/C troubles will require a trip to the mechanic, yours might not. Before rushing to the mechanic, try these simple steps and ensure that the problem is something that you can’t actually fix.

Step one: Turn on the AC and verify that it’s not working

Before you rush out to buy any supercool AC vacuum products, you need to make sure that your AC is actually broken. Begin by turning on the AC all the way up. Car ACs usually have an indicator light, so ensure that the light is on by the time you hit maximum AC. If the light doesn’t come on, it’s either the switch itself is malfunctioning, or the AC isn’t getting enough power.

Next, verify that there’s no air blowing in through the vents. If you can’t feel any air, try different speed settings on your AC and see if anything changes. If you only feel air coming in at certain settings, the problem may be with the AC’s blower motor or the blower motor resistor. Sometimes, blower motors and their resistors fail when pushing hot and cold air through the vents.

Step two: Check the strength and the temperature of the airflow

If you turn on the AC and do feel the air, it’s possible that it’s not blowing strongly or coldly enough. In that case, you’ll want to feel the force of the air coming out of the vents. Is the air weak even in its highest settings? If it is, you should check your car’s cabin air filter to ensure there’s no obstruction blocking the airflow.

You should also check the temperature of the air using a meat thermometer. Stick it in the car’s vent, preferably near the driver’s window, and turn on the AC. The temperature you expect from a car AC depends heavily on the outside temperature. As a rule of thumb, the car AC drops the temperature 30 – 40 degrees relative to that on the outside. If your car AC is not as cold as it should be, it’s definitely time to get it checked out by your mechanic.

Step three: Look under the hood

Once you’re done inspecting the AC from the inside, move your checks outside. Pop the hood and check for any airflow obstruction. Begin from the grill and bumper, as well as the area around the condenser. Ensure that there are no debris or foreign objects blocking the flow of air there.

Once that is done, you can move to the car’s AC belt. Some cars have a separate belt for the AC and if your car’s model is like that, then you need to make sure it’s not loose. Before you check the belt, ensure that the engine is off and the key is out of the ignition. Push down on the belt with your fingers to see if it’s loose or missing. If it is, re-install the belt and try the AC again.

These simple steps can help you identify minor problems you might have with your car AC. Anything more, and you definitely need to take it to see a mechanic.