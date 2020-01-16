With expansion in the economy, unknown suppliers are now in the market. Many upstarts are selling from a garage and quality control maybe non-existent

(Newswire.net -- July 25, 2018) Anaheim, CA --

What is ISO 9001:2015?

Why is ISO certification important?

ISO (International Organization of Standardization) is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 162 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant international Standards that support innovation to global challenges.

Bottom line, ISO and its membership create international standards to make things work. They give specifications for products, s

ervices and systems, to ensure quality, safety and efficiency and they are instrumental in facilitating international trade.

What is ISO 9001:2015 and could it be important to you?

The ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

The specification also aims to enhance or improve overall customer satisfaction through the effective and regular application of the system. This includes any and all processes for continual improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

All the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 specification are generic and therefore are intended to be applicable to any organization, regardless of its type or size, or the products and services it provides. Since 1975, Industrial Plastic Supply, Inc. has had a Quality System in place to ensure high quality plastic sheet and plastic rod for its clients.

All this being said, what does this ISO 9001:2015 mean to an end user?

What the specification does is set up an auditable management system for day to day activity to ensure quality. It is a Quality Management System. While a large portion of the world's businesses either have no quality system or they have an out of the box, basic quality system.

What that means is that someone can start a new business in their garage, and they decide to make widgets. Without a quality control system, the step by step process is not controlled, the checking of the widget during production isn’t controlled, and the final widget doesn’t get inspected.

However, with a quality management system, all the steps in the production of a part have an inspection component. Normally, materials that get received from suppliers would be inspected. The part or material storage is controlled, and the part production has inspection and is controlled. Then, after a part is complete and ready to be shipped, the final part would get a final inspection. Each of these steps are covered in a Quality Management System.

Why adopt a Quality Management System?

The adoption of a quality management system is a strategic decision for an organization that can help to improve its overall performance and provide a sound basis for sustainable development initiatives.

The potential benefits to any organization looking for the implementation of a quality management system based on the ISO 9001:2015 International Standard are:

1) the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet or exceed customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements;

2) facilitating opportunities to enhance customer satisfaction;

3) addressing risks and identifying opportunities associated with its context and objectives;

4) the ability to demonstrate conformity and repeatability to specified quality management system requirements.

The overall goal of any Quality Management System is to help control and manage the day to day activities of a company in regards to the quality of parts or services provided.

Back in 1975, Industrial Plastic Supply, Inc. had a comprehensive Quality Control system in place, based on standard industrial quality requirements.

Since 2014, Industrial Plastic Supply, Inc. has been certified to the ISO 9001 specification.

The current version of this specification is the ISO 9001:2015, and the company has met all the criteria and has been certified with no findings.

