A new Kensington CBD oil treatment for chronic pain, stress and anxiety has been announced. CBD Armour provides an affordable option for all-natural pain management.

CBD oil is used by people to treat and manage chronic pain, and it has also shown signs of treating inflammation and overall discomfort.

(Newswire.net -- December 28, 2019) -- A new Kensington CBD oil treatment for chronic pain, stress and anxiety has been announced. CBD Armour provides an affordable option for anti-inflammatory treatment and all-natural pain management.

A new Kensington CBD oil treatment for pain and anxiety has been announced, offering residents in the local Kensington and Chelsea areas the chance to treat a range of conditions. CBD Armour offers the best products on the market and has become a leader in the UK for its high quality and specialist products.

More information can be found at: https://cbdarmour.co.uk.

The site explains that the UK’s leading provider for CBD oil is the only specialist to offer a comprehensive range of the finest and purest organic oils on the market. A wide range of options is available to choose from, including balms, pure oil, and more.

CBD oil has become hugely popular in recent months and has hit the mainstream for its revolutionary treatment potential for a range of conditions, including reducing seizures, managing pain, and reducing stress and anxiety.

Preclinical trials over the past four decades are coming to the fore, and show that the oil can be effective in combating a number of different health disorders. Kensington customers can now get their hands on premium, 100% natural and organic oil at affordable prices through CBD Armour.

CBD oil is used by people to treat and manage chronic pain, and it has also shown signs of treating inflammation and overall discomfort. It can make for a highly effective alternative to more dangerous and addictive medications like opioids.

When it comes to anxiety, depression and other issues like ADD and ADHD, research is finding a connection between them and inflammation. Studies show that inflammation messes with the brain, and can cause many of the above disorders.

CBD oil is a natural way to get anti-inflammatory treatment, and some studies also show that it can directly affect the brain to activate hippocampus neurogenesis.

The legalisation of CBD oil came into effect in the UK on November 1st. Dr Andrew Weil said: “CBD oil can be mixed into food, either straight or diluted with cooking oil, or it can be heated and its vapours inhaled." CBD oil is being used (and studied) for a range of health problems including stress, anxiety, joint pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, menstrual cramps, nausea, and more.

Full details can be found on the URL above.