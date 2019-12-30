Health Skyward announced the launch of a new range of CBD oil tinctures at CBD Living. The company offers a wide range of CBD products.

(Newswire.net -- December 30, 2019) -- Health Skyward announced the launch of a new range of CBD oil tinctures at CBD Living. The company offers a wide range of CBD products, including capsules, soaps, bath bombs, patches and more.

Health Skyward announced the launch of a new range of CBD oil tinctures now available at CBD Living. These highly effective tinctures are 100% natural and lab-tested and contain all the rich benefits of the cannabis plant in high concentrations.

CBD tinctures are generally made from high CBD strains of hemp and are primarily used to help relieve anxiety or ease pain. The newly launched range of CBD oil tinctures at CBD Living aim to help patients with pain management without damaging their liver with too much acetaminophen or risking their health with narcotic pain relievers.

CBD tinctures are one of the most efficient methods of receiving the benefits of this cannabis-derived compound. They are an ideal product for beginners and those looking for an alternative to combustibles or vaporizers.

Unlike other CBD providers, CBD Living uses nanotechnology, a unique manufacturing process that reduces CBD molecules into nano-sized droplets, without the addition of emulsifiers. This process allows for CBD to absorb into the body more efficiently.

In addition, nanotechnology increases the efficacy of the CBD by increasing its bioavailability up to 90 percent. This means that the tinctures deliver maximum benefit to the consumer.

The CBD Living tinctures are available in a variety of formulations, including 500mg, 750mg, and 1000mg CBD oil tinctures.

Established in 2013 and headquartered in Corona, California, CBD Living sources only the finest plant-based, fair trade, regenerative, and ethically sourced ingredients. Their products are organically grown in Colorado at a state-licensed hemp farm and extraction facility.

According to the official website of CBD Living, "CBD Living offers a vast array of products to meet different preferences and lifestyles. Global scientists, business minds and thought leaders have come together to form CBD Living, an international, world-class company producing CBD (cannabidiol) products far superior to any other hemp-derived CBD product on the market.”

