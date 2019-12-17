Turmeric is one of the botanical oils that has been able to pass the standard for registered mosquito repellants.

(Newswire.net -- December 17, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Insect repellants are widely available in the market today. They can be extremely helpful in warding off insects that may potentially spread diseases. While these products are helpful, many of them contain harmful chemicals and substances that may even be detrimental to overall health.

Turmeric may be a safe and all-natural insect repellant. Turmeric is one of the oldest spices that has been used for thousands of years in the kitchen and for possible medicinal purposes.

In traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda, turmeric has been used to potentially fight a variety of medical conditions. This kitchen ingredient has a potent taste and a deep yellow-orange color.

“Turmeric contains a phytochemical called curcumin, which is thought to be responsible for many of its potential benefits,” says Divine Bounty spokesperson, Melissa Scott.

Curcumin is believed to contain antibacterial, antiseptic, antiviral, antibiotic, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic properties.

The American Druggist and Pharmaceutical Record of 1913 published a do-it-yourself insect powder recipe using turmeric. Turmeric has been considered to be a less costly alternative to Persian powder, which is an expensive insect repellant.

There has been high demand of Persian powder in the military. It is costly due to its use as a mosquito repellant. During those times, the potential mosquito repellant properties of turmeric had not been noticed or discovered yet.

According to clinical studies, turmeric may possibly be as effective as DEET, which is the most common insect repellant ingredient. While DEET has been widely used, there may be certain disadvantages of using it. DEET may contain certain toxins, which may be harmful to the human body.

Researchers in Thailand conducted a small clinical trial and compared the insect repellant potential of turmeric to IR3535, DEET, and 18 botanical essential oils. At the end of the study, it was found that the properties of turmeric were as effective as DEET in repelling 3 out of 4 species of mosquitos in 7.7 to 8.0 hours.

The researchers also found that turmeric oil may have effectively warded off the 4th mosquito species called the Aedesaegypti, for 2.3 hours.

Turmeric is one of the botanical oils that has been able to pass the standard for registered mosquito repellants. This standard sets a minimum of 2 hours in fighting Aedesaegypti.

Individuals who want to use this spice in dishes and beverages may purchase turmeric powder in grocery or local health stores. Those who would prefer a more streamlined approach of consumption may want to consider the use of curcumin supplements. Supplements are believed to contain high amounts of curcumin.

