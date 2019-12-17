Baumann also suggest that glucosamine could potentially help fight hyperpigmentation. This condition is characterized by the darkening of the skin area.

(Newswire.net -- December 17, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Glucosamine is one of the most popular joint health enhancing remedies. However, there are also other health benefits linked with its use, such as one favorable to skin health.

Glucosamine is found to be a great anti-hyperpigmentation remedy. According to some experts, this amazingly therapeutic ingredient could actually work wonders in enhancing the health of the skin.

Mayo Clinic reveals that glucosamine is a natural component of a healthy cartilage. Today, it is considered by the many to be an extremely useful ingredient in fighting osteoarthritis pain and inflammation.

This natural remedy has an ability to repair joint cartilage damage and improve joint health. There are many arthritis sufferers who use glucosamine as a safer alternative to pain medications, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

In addition to its ability to strengthen the cartilage, it is worth mentioning that it also has positive effects on the skin. As a matter of fact, some researchers suggest it could help reduce wrinkles.

In her book called “Cosmetic Dermatology: Principles and Practice” Dr. Leslie Baumann reveals that the natural remedy could offer various cutaneous benefits, and this includes its ability to decrease the appearance of wrinkles.

In a study involving 53 women, the researchers found that there was a decrease in the visibility of wrinkles by 34 percent. This improvement has been noticed after a five-week supplementation of glucosamine and some other antioxidant compounds.

Baumann also suggest that glucosamine could potentially help fight hyperpigmentation. This condition is characterized by the darkening of the skin area, which is a result of melanin increase. There is often an increase in melanin due to inflammation, acne, and sun damage.

Hyperpigmentation may appear in a form of large or small patches. According to study investigators, glucosamine has an ability to affect hyperpigmentaton due to its ability to inhibit the activation of tyrosinase. This melanin synthesis has been found to suppress hyperpigmentation.

According to Frank Murray, nutritionist and author of the book called “100 Super Supplements for a Longer Life,” there are early stages of wound healing. The production of hyaluronic acid is essential during these stages since it takes care of cementing the subcutaneous tissue.

