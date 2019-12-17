According to studies, L-Carnitine is vital for the body’s energy production. It works wonders in transporting fatty acids into the mitochondria of the cells.

(Newswire.net -- December 17, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Obesity is undeniably wreaking havoc on people’s health. Many research studies even suggest that it triggers and even worsens various diseases and disorders.

In a new research, it has been found obesity may be fueling an epidemic of sleep apnea. This means that it could be depriving millions of people with a good night’s rest.

Paul Peppard, study author, believes that the findings of this research demonstrate a huge spike in the cases of sleep apnea over the past two decades, which was by as much as 55 percent.

According to Peppard, there are probably 4 million to 5 million people who are more likely to have sleep apnea due to the obesity epidemic.

Peppard is an assistant professor of population health sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"It's certainly an uncalculated cost of the obesity epidemic, an epidemic of its own,” he adds.

Experts warn that sleep apnea is the primary cause of breathing issues during sleep. It is also worth realizing that besides sleeplessness, sleep apnea has further been found to contribute to various health issues like those affecting the heart.

According to the U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, sleep apnea also increases the risk of work and driving-related accidents.

The study appeared online recently in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

It is worth realizing that today, more and more people are struggling from the undesirable consequences of being obese. There are remedies found to be particularly helpful for weight management.

Natural remedies like L-Carnitine may aid in fat burning and weight management. This amino acid has long been widely resorted to via supplementation due to its remarkable healing benefits.

According to studies, L-Carnitine is vital for the body’s energy production. It works wonders in transporting fatty acids into the mitochondria of the cells.

This natural healing remedy is actually widely studied, as it is loaded with therapeutic agents. It could even aid in enhancing exercise performance, which is another reason why it is helpful for weight loss.

Today, there are formulas like Divine Bounty L-Carnitine that could work wonders in delivering the therapeutic goodness of this amino acid.

While it is true that there are many formula options available in the market, it is also worth noting that the use of this extra-strength supplement has been found helpful in delivering this amino acid’s healing goodness.

Divine Bounty L-Carnitine is pure and free from nasty ingredients, and is carefully crafted to ensure that consumers get the best value for their hard-earned dollars (http://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XF7K9MM).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.