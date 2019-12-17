According to studies, rhodiola has energy and vitality boosting effects that are helpful for individuals with chronic fatigue.

When it comes to chronic fatigue, there are actually foods found to help fight it. Chronic fatigue may be generally considered to be less damaging that chronic ailments, but it does have troublesome, debilitating effects.

According to experts, there is a wide range of foods that can ease or worsen chronic fatigue. One is processed white sugar, which has long been considered to be an inflammatory food.

It is worth mentioning that many sufferers of chronic fatigue tend to be more susceptible to hypoglycemia or low blood sugar. Hypoglycemia triggers not juts fatigue, but also anxiety and sugar cravings.

Experts further recommend consuming more vitamin B12, a deficiency of which affects about 40 percent of the U.S. population.

Scientists found that the symptoms of B12 deficiency actually echoes chronic fatigue symptoms. Eating eggs is recommended as it is not just loaded with B12, but also amino acid-boosting animal proteins.

Experts recommend increased consumption of leafy greens, which include spinach, broccoli, romaine lettuce, asparagus, and dark leafy greens.

These foods offer a range of nutrients like fiber, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, vitamins A, B’s, C, E, K, as well as folate, antioxidants, and carotenoids.

Scientists have been investigating on the therapeutic effects of natural remedies like rhodiola, especially in fighting chronic fatigue.

According to studies, rhodiola has energy and vitality boosting effects that are helpful for individuals with chronic fatigue.

In a multicenter trial, the researchers treated patients struggling with prolonged fatigue or chronic fatigue syndrome with 400 mg of dry ethanol rhodiola extract on a daily basis for eight weeks.

The investigators found that the subjects achieved significant improvements within the first week in those who complained about having general fatigue.

Further, those with scores for "impairment at work," "impairment in social life," and "impairment in family life" also had significant improvements in two months.

It is worth mentioning that all of the subjects treated with rhodiola had reduction in total stress by 43 percent and in fatigue by 39 percent.

By week eight, eighty-three percent of the subjects reported feeling "very much" or "much" improved.

There are actually many health benefits associated with the use of rhodiola. This is why its use is widespread, especially via supplementation.

