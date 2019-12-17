Studies have shown that lion’s mane contains not just anti-inflammatory agents but also antioxidant compounds.

(Newswire.net -- December 17, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are widely used nowadays. It is important to realize that the popularity of these medications is due to the increasing prevalence of medical conditions linked with inflammation.

According to experts, NSAIDs are among the most popular pharmaceutical drugs on a global scale. In the United States, it is even estimated that around 15 percent of the population takes NSAIDs on a regular basis.

These include over-the-counter and prescription NSAIDs. It is further worth learning that along with sporadic users, over 30 billion doses are consumed every year.

It is important to keep in mind that no pharmaceutical drug is absolutely safe to use, and this applies to NSAIDs. There are side effects linked with their use such as ulcers, heartburn, and stomach upset.

Experts further warn against side effects like easy bruising, kidney injury, and mild allergic reactions. It is worth realizing that there is actually a myriad of adverse effects associated with the use of these anti-inflammatory drugs.

These are liver injury, severe allergic reactions, and heart issues. The risk could vary according to the type of inflammation-fighting medication being used.

Due to the increasing prevalence of inflammation-related conditions, experts continue to look into safer alternatives in fighting these diseases.

When it comes to battling inflammation in a natural way, it is wise to consider the use of natural remedies like lion’s mane.

This widely-studied healing ingredient could offer various disease-fighting potentials. This medicinal ingredient has been found to possess strong anti-inflammatory properties that could reduce the impact of diseases linked with chronic inflammation.

Some of these ailments are arthritis, heart disease, autoimmune conditions, and even cancer.

Studies have shown that lion’s mane contains not just anti-inflammatory agents but also antioxidant compounds.

In animal studies, lion’s mane has been able to decrease markers of inflammation as well as oxidative stress in rodents. Scientists say it could be particularly useful in the management of stroke, inflammatory bowel disease, and liver damage.

While more studies are still being carried out to explore more of its anti-inflammatory benefits, its use is undeniably widespread nowadays.

Divine Bounty Lion’s Mane is one of the formulas that are gaining increasing popularity in the global market today. Its capsules are carefully crafted in an FDA-inspected facility to ensure superior quality.

This extra-strength formula features 1800 mg of organic lion's mane extract per serving. It is further worth mentioning that each of these capsules is free from GMO, soy, gluten, preservatives, sodium benzoate, PCBs, stearates, silicone dioxide or artificial ingredients

